NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Sonoma Raceway for the 16th race of the 2024 season, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, on Sunday, June 9.

This weekend, the 1.99-mile road course on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 35th time. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will compete over 110 laps in Concord, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 218.9 miles overall.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s two national series events at the Sonoma Raceway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, June 7, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 75°F, Low 48°F, Mostly Sunny, Southwest 5-15 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 8, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 84°F, Low 47°F, Mostly Cloudy, Southwest 5 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 80°F, Low 50°F, Morning Cloudy then Sunny, Southwest 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Sonoma, California, in several ways, especially in June or July. The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 iteration of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Will Brown #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Cameron Waters #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Sonoma Raceway for Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 9 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.