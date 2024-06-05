NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2024 21:03 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Sonoma Raceway for the 16th race of the 2024 season, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, on Sunday, June 9.

This weekend, the 1.99-mile road course on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 35th time. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will compete over 110 laps in Concord, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 218.9 miles overall.

also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s two national series events at the Sonoma Raceway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, June 7, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 75°F, Low 48°F, Mostly Sunny, Southwest 5-15 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 8, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 84°F, Low 47°F, Mostly Cloudy, Southwest 5 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 80°F, Low 50°F, Morning Cloudy then Sunny, Southwest 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Sonoma, California, in several ways, especially in June or July. The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 iteration of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #33 - Will Brown
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #60 - Cameron Waters
  36. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Sonoma Raceway for Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 9 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Eagles icon Donovan McNabb drops wisdom on how 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan can get over the hump like Andy Reid

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी