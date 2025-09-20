  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Playoffs: Who advanced for the Round of 8 after Corey Heim's win at New Hampshire?

NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Playoffs: Who advanced for the Round of 8 after Corey Heim's win at New Hampshire?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 20, 2025 20:18 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Race at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

The first round of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series playoff season came to an end with the conclusion of Saturday’s Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Corey Heim secured his ninth win of the season.

Ad

The result of the elimination race of the Round of 10 determined the final eight drivers who will head into the next round of playoffs to compete against each other for the prestigious NASCAR Truck Series championship.

This year’s Round of 10 was filled with excitement and drama. Corey Heim and Layne Riggs won the first two playoff races at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway, respectively.

Ad
Trending

With no new winner from below the cut-off line at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the last two spots were taken by Kaden Honeycut and Rajah Caruth after finishing seventh and 10th, respectively, in the elimination race.

Despite a P2 finish, Chandler Smith was knocked out of the playoffs. Jake Garcia, who finished 16th, is the second playoff-eligible driver who did not make the Round of 8.

Expressing his emotions after falling 10 points short of moving on in the championship battle, Smith said (via Jayski.com):

Ad
“Just a lot of bad luck, but honestly, I’m a faithful guy and been doing a lot of praying about it and my prayer’s been specific for the Lord’s will and obviously it wasn’t in his will for us to advance to the next round, obviously,”

NASCAR Truck Series updated playoff grid: Drivers who qualified for the semi-final round

With eight Truck Series drivers now left to battle for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series championship, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who had a breakout season with a series-leading nine wins, grabbed the top spot once again to begin the Round of 8.

Ad

Grant Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, and Kaden Honeycutt enter the next round as the four drivers below the cut-off line for the Championship 4 race.

Here are the eight drivers who qualified for the 2025 Truck Series playoffs:

Car No. – Driver – Points

  1. #11 - Corey Heim – (+69)
  2. #34 - Layne Riggs – (+22)
  3. #19 - Daniel Hemric – (+1)
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski - (+0)
  5. #18 - Tyler Ankrum - (-0)
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger - (-3)
  7. #71 - Rajah Caruth - (-5)
  8. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt - (-7)

The NASCAR Truck Series returns next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America Roval 400, the fourth race of the 2025 playoff season and the first race of the semi-final round. The action will go live at 3:30 pm ET on Friday, October 3, 2025.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications