NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Playoffs: Who advanced for the Round of 8 after Corey Heim's win at New Hampshire?

The first round of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series playoff season came to an end with the conclusion of Saturday’s Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Corey Heim secured his ninth win of the season.The result of the elimination race of the Round of 10 determined the final eight drivers who will head into the next round of playoffs to compete against each other for the prestigious NASCAR Truck Series championship.This year’s Round of 10 was filled with excitement and drama. Corey Heim and Layne Riggs won the first two playoff races at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway, respectively.With no new winner from below the cut-off line at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the last two spots were taken by Kaden Honeycut and Rajah Caruth after finishing seventh and 10th, respectively, in the elimination race.Despite a P2 finish, Chandler Smith was knocked out of the playoffs. Jake Garcia, who finished 16th, is the second playoff-eligible driver who did not make the Round of 8.Expressing his emotions after falling 10 points short of moving on in the championship battle, Smith said (via Jayski.com):“Just a lot of bad luck, but honestly, I’m a faithful guy and been doing a lot of praying about it and my prayer’s been specific for the Lord’s will and obviously it wasn’t in his will for us to advance to the next round, obviously,”NASCAR Truck Series updated playoff grid: Drivers who qualified for the semi-final roundWith eight Truck Series drivers now left to battle for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series championship, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who had a breakout season with a series-leading nine wins, grabbed the top spot once again to begin the Round of 8.Grant Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, and Kaden Honeycutt enter the next round as the four drivers below the cut-off line for the Championship 4 race.Here are the eight drivers who qualified for the 2025 Truck Series playoffs:Car No. – Driver – Points#11 - Corey Heim – (+69)#34 - Layne Riggs – (+22)#19 - Daniel Hemric – (+1)#98 - Ty Majeski - (+0)#18 - Tyler Ankrum - (-0)#9 - Grant Enfinger - (-3)#71 - Rajah Caruth - (-5)#02 - Kaden Honeycutt - (-7)The NASCAR Truck Series returns next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America Roval 400, the fourth race of the 2025 playoff season and the first race of the semi-final round. The action will go live at 3:30 pm ET on Friday, October 3, 2025.