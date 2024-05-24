  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for North Carolina Education Lottery 200

NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for North Carolina Education Lottery 200

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2024 19:57 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 - Qualifying
Tanner Gray wins the pole for the NASCAR Truck Series race tonight at Charlotte

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 8:30 pm ET. The 11th race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Who is on pole for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200?

In Friday (May 24)'s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray secured his first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He's set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte.

Gray posted a lap time of 30.296 seconds and a speed of 178.241 mph. It marked the third truck pole of his career. His teammate, Corey Heim, will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 177.795 mph.

They were followed by Ty Majeski, Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs, Chase Purdy, Connor Mosack, Jack Wood, Kaden Honeycutt and Bayley Currey, who completed the top-10.

Justin Carroll and Jennifer Jo Cobb are the only drivers who failed to qualify for the North Wilkesboro truck race.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 36-Truck Series grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #15 - Tanner Gray
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski
  4. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  5. #38 - Layne Riggs
  6. #77 - Chase Purdy
  7. #7 - Connor Mosack
  8. #91 - Jack Wood
  9. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  10. #41 - Bayley Currey
  11. #5 - Dean Thompson
  12. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  13. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #42 - Matt Mills
  16. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  17. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #13 - Jake Garcia
  19. #1 - Brett Moffitt
  20. #25 - Ty Dillon
  21. #33 - Lawless Alan
  22. #88 - Matt Crafton
  23. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  24. #21 - Mason Maggio
  25. #66 - Conner Jones
  26. #56 - Timmy Hill
  27. #32 - Bret Holmes
  28. #20 - Memphis Villarreal
  29. #02 - Mason Massey
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #67 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  33. #22 - Keith McGee
  34. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  35. #19 - Christian Eckes
  36. #43 - Daniel Dye

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी