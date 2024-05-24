NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for North Carolina Education Lottery 200

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 8:30 pm ET. The 11th race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Who is on pole for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200?

In Friday (May 24)'s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray secured his first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He's set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte.

Expand Tweet

Gray posted a lap time of 30.296 seconds and a speed of 178.241 mph. It marked the third truck pole of his career. His teammate, Corey Heim, will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 177.795 mph.

They were followed by Ty Majeski, Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs, Chase Purdy, Connor Mosack, Jack Wood, Kaden Honeycutt and Bayley Currey, who completed the top-10.

Expand Tweet

Justin Carroll and Jennifer Jo Cobb are the only drivers who failed to qualify for the North Wilkesboro truck race.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 36-Truck Series grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#15 - Tanner Gray #11 - Corey Heim #98 - Ty Majeski #71 - Rajah Caruth #38 - Layne Riggs #77 - Chase Purdy #7 - Connor Mosack #91 - Jack Wood #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #41 - Bayley Currey #5 - Dean Thompson #52 - Stewart Friesen #99 - Ben Rhodes #17 - Taylor Gray #42 - Matt Mills #2 - Nick Sanchez #9 - Grant Enfinger #13 - Jake Garcia #1 - Brett Moffitt #25 - Ty Dillon #33 - Lawless Alan #88 - Matt Crafton #75 - Stefan Parsons #21 - Mason Maggio #66 - Conner Jones #56 - Timmy Hill #32 - Bret Holmes #20 - Memphis Villarreal #02 - Mason Massey #76 - Spencer Boyd #67 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #46 - Thad Moffitt #22 - Keith McGee #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #43 - Daniel Dye

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 pm ET.