NASCAR Truck Series at COTA Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for XPEL 225

After the Weather Guard Truck Race, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The XPEL 225 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET. The fifth race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 3.426-mile-long road course. The 35 drivers will compete over 42 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for XPEL 225 on his official X account.

Who is on pole for XPEL 225?

In Friday’s (March 22) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Spire Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured the pole in his debut Truck Series appearance. Zilisch is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the XPEL 225 at COTA. He posted a lap time of 131.983 seconds and a speed of 93.012 mph.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim will share the front row with the debutant after turning in a lap of 92.512 mph.

They were followed by Taylor Gray, Nick Sanchez, Ross Chastain, Jack Hawksworth, Tanner Gray, Layne Riggs, Christian Eckes, and Ty Majeski, who completed the top 10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at Circuit of the Americas:

#7 - Connor Zilisch #11 - Corey Heim #17 - Taylor Gray #2 - Nick Sanchez #45 - Ross Chastain #1 - Jack Hawksworth #15 - Tanner Gray #38 - Layne Riggs #19 - Christian Eckes #98 - Ty Majeski #71 - Rajah Caruth #18 - Tyler Ankrum #9 - Grant Enfinger #52 - Stewart Friesen #5 - Dean Thompson #41 - Bayley Currey #33 - Lawless Alan #77 - Chase Purdy #43 - Daniel Dye #25 - Ty Dillon #42 - Matt Mills #75 - Stefan Parsons #32 - Bret Holmes #88 - Matt Crafton #56 - Timmy Hill #91 - Jack Wood #04 - Marco Andretti #13 - Jake Garcia #76 - Spencer Boyd #22 - Carter Fartuch #12 - Dale Quarterley #20 - Vicente Salas #46 - Thad Moffitt #02 - Mason Massey #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas for XPEL 225 at 1:30 pm ET.