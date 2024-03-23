NASCAR Truck Series at COTA Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for XPEL 225

By Yash Soni
Mar 23, 2024
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 - Qualifying
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 - Qualifying

After the Weather Guard Truck Race, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The XPEL 225 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET. The fifth race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 3.426-mile-long road course. The 35 drivers will compete over 42 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for XPEL 225 on his official X account.

Who is on pole for XPEL 225?

In Friday’s (March 22) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Spire Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured the pole in his debut Truck Series appearance. Zilisch is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the XPEL 225 at COTA. He posted a lap time of 131.983 seconds and a speed of 93.012 mph.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim will share the front row with the debutant after turning in a lap of 92.512 mph.

They were followed by Taylor Gray, Nick Sanchez, Ross Chastain, Jack Hawksworth, Tanner Gray, Layne Riggs, Christian Eckes, and Ty Majeski, who completed the top 10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #7 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #17 - Taylor Gray
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #45 - Ross Chastain
  6. #1 - Jack Hawksworth
  7. #15 - Tanner Gray
  8. #38 - Layne Riggs
  9. #19 - Christian Eckes
  10. #98 - Ty Majeski
  11. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #5 - Dean Thompson
  16. #41 - Bayley Currey
  17. #33 - Lawless Alan
  18. #77 - Chase Purdy
  19. #43 - Daniel Dye
  20. #25 - Ty Dillon
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes
  24. #88 - Matt Crafton
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #91 - Jack Wood
  27. #04 - Marco Andretti
  28. #13 - Jake Garcia
  29. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  30. #22 - Carter Fartuch
  31. #12 - Dale Quarterley
  32. #20 - Vicente Salas
  33. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  34. #02 - Mason Massey
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas for XPEL 225 at 1:30 pm ET.

