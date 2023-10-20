NASCAR Truck Series Director Seth Kramlich arrested for Driving While Intoxicated 

The final two races of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season will see series director Seth Kramlich step down from his role in the sport. The change comes after Kramlich was arrested in North Carolina in the early hours of Saturday, last week (October 14).

Charged with DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), notable stock car racing journalist and FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"NASCAR truck series director Seth Kramlich won't work the last two races this year. He was arrested early Sat morning in NC and charged with DWI. He has Dec 28 court date. Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton will sit in series director chair for truck race Saturday at Homestead."

Seth Kramlich has been an active part of the governing body ever since he joined NASCAR in 2014 after working at Evergreen Speedway. Kramlich was appointed series director in 2022, after he progressed through the ranks in the sport's hierarchy.

Brad Moran's promotion to the post of series director in the Cup Series brought on this change for Seth Kramlich, rising from being the assistant director of the third-tier nationwide series.

While Kramlich is expected to be absent from his duties, Xfinity Series managing director Wayne Auton will be filling in for Kramlich over the next two weekends. Seth Kramlich is now set to appear before the court on December 28, 2023, as the investigation around his offense moves forward.

Qualifying order for the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

With qualifying all set to go live for the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, October 21, 2023, the order for the drivers to go out and set their times is as follows:

Armani Williams - 40.300 Memphis Villarreal - 39.600 Spencer Boyd - 39.250 Marco Andretti - 36.450 Nick Leitz - 34.800 Mason Maggio - 33.650 Spencer Davis - 33.450 Jonathan Shafer - 31.500 Brad Perez - 30.300 Tyler Hill - 28.900 Jake Drew - 26.300 Stewart Friesen - 25.250 Colby Howard - 24.850 Bayley Currey - 24.750 Tyler Ankrum - 24.450 Chase Purdy - 22.750 Tanner Gray - 21.550 Trevor Bayne - 20.550 Jake Garcia - 20.450 Matt Crafton - 19.750 Lawless Alan - 17.300 Rajah Caruth - 14.900 Taylor Gray - 13.350 Hailie Deegan - 13.050 Jack Wood - 12.300 Daniel Dye - 11.100 Dean Thompson - 9.850 Zane Smith - 23.900 Ty Majeski - 17.600 Christian Eckes - 14.900 Grant Enfinger - 8.850 Carson Hocevar - 8.750 Nick Sanchez - 7.000 Corey Heim - 5.250 Ben Rhodes - 4.000

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 can watched live on FS1 and the MRN Networks.