NASCAR Truck Series Director Seth Kramlich arrested for Driving While Intoxicated 

By Rahul Ahluwalia
Modified Oct 20, 2023 22:32 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Love's/Speedco Ford, Chase Purdy, driver of the #4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet, and Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 06, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The final two races of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season will see series director Seth Kramlich step down from his role in the sport. The change comes after Kramlich was arrested in North Carolina in the early hours of Saturday, last week (October 14).

Charged with DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), notable stock car racing journalist and FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"NASCAR truck series director Seth Kramlich won't work the last two races this year. He was arrested early Sat morning in NC and charged with DWI. He has Dec 28 court date. Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton will sit in series director chair for truck race Saturday at Homestead."

Seth Kramlich has been an active part of the governing body ever since he joined NASCAR in 2014 after working at Evergreen Speedway. Kramlich was appointed series director in 2022, after he progressed through the ranks in the sport's hierarchy.

Brad Moran's promotion to the post of series director in the Cup Series brought on this change for Seth Kramlich, rising from being the assistant director of the third-tier nationwide series.

While Kramlich is expected to be absent from his duties, Xfinity Series managing director Wayne Auton will be filling in for Kramlich over the next two weekends. Seth Kramlich is now set to appear before the court on December 28, 2023, as the investigation around his offense moves forward.

Qualifying order for the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

With qualifying all set to go live for the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, October 21, 2023, the order for the drivers to go out and set their times is as follows:

  1. Armani Williams - 40.300
  2. Memphis Villarreal - 39.600
  3. Spencer Boyd - 39.250
  4. Marco Andretti - 36.450
  5. Nick Leitz - 34.800
  6. Mason Maggio - 33.650
  7. Spencer Davis - 33.450
  8. Jonathan Shafer - 31.500
  9. Brad Perez - 30.300
  10. Tyler Hill - 28.900
  11. Jake Drew - 26.300
  12. Stewart Friesen - 25.250
  13. Colby Howard - 24.850
  14. Bayley Currey - 24.750
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 24.450
  16. Chase Purdy - 22.750
  17. Tanner Gray - 21.550
  18. Trevor Bayne - 20.550
  19. Jake Garcia - 20.450
  20. Matt Crafton - 19.750
  21. Lawless Alan - 17.300
  22. Rajah Caruth - 14.900
  23. Taylor Gray - 13.350
  24. Hailie Deegan - 13.050
  25. Jack Wood - 12.300
  26. Daniel Dye - 11.100
  27. Dean Thompson - 9.850
  28. Zane Smith - 23.900
  29. Ty Majeski - 17.600
  30. Christian Eckes - 14.900
  31. Grant Enfinger - 8.850
  32. Carson Hocevar - 8.750
  33. Nick Sanchez - 7.000
  34. Corey Heim - 5.250
  35. Ben Rhodes - 4.000

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 can watched live on FS1 and the MRN Networks.

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
