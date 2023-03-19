NASCAR Truck Series: Driver’s standing after the race in Atlanta

Three races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season so far, and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes became the third different winner of the season after winning Fr8 208 in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 18.

In an action-packed Saturday’s Truck race, Eckes surged past Nick Sanchez on the restart of the two-lap overtime and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Saturday’s victory, the 22-year-old driver scored his first win of the season and a guaranteed ticket into the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. He gained 50 points and secured the top spot in the points table with a total of 131 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.

Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, had an ordinary day and finished in P20. With this, he gained 31 points and stands fifth in the points table with 116 points.

NASCAR Truck Series driver’s standings after Fr8 208

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the third Truck Series race of the season:

Christian Eckes – 131 Matt Crafton - 126 Ty Majeski – 123 Ben Rhodes - 119 Zane Smith - 116 Grant Enfinger - 106 Matt DiBenedetto - 103 Chase Purdy - 97 Carson Hocevar - 79 Tanner Gray - 78 Tyler Ankrum - 77 Corey Heim - 71 Nicholas Sanchez - 67 Timmy Hill - 65 Colby Howard - 62 Stewart Friesen - 53 Kris Wright - 46 Daniel Dye - 46 Hailie Deegan - 39 Rajah Caruth - 38 Josh Reaume - 34 Bret Holmes - 33 Mason Massey - 31 Dean Thompson - 29 Jake Garcia - 47 Jack Wood - 41 Spencer Boyd - 30 Ryan Vargas - 23 Jason A. White - 22 Lawless Alan - 22 Akinori Ogata - 20 Derek Kraus - 19 Jason M. White - 16 Max Gutierrez - 16 Kaden Honeycutt - 16 Chris Hacker - 12 Matt Mills - 11 Layne Riggs - 9 Codie Rohrbaugh - 4 Clay Greenfield - 3 Mason Maggio - 2

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next at the Circuit of the Americas on March 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes