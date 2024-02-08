NASCAR Truck Series driver Stefan Parsons teams up with new sponsor ahead of 2024 Daytona entry

NASCAR Truck Series driver Stefan Parsons and Henderson Motorsports announced a partnership with Bimbo Bakeries, for the Fresh From Florida 250 season opener at the Daytona International Speedway.

Bimbo Bakeries Ball Park Buns & Rolls, Entemmans Little Bites, and Food Country USA will be featured on Parsons' #75 Henderson Motorsports Chevy Silverado over the season-opening weekend at Daytona.

Stefan Parsons, the nephew of former Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Benny Parsons, is excited about the new collaboration with the largest bakery company in the United States. The 25-year-old said in a press release.

"I appreciate Bimbo Bakeries USA, Ball Park Buns & Rolls, and Entemmans Little Bites jumping on board with us for Daytona. This partnership is great for all of us here at Henderson Motorsports. To have such a well-known and respected brand like Bimbo Bakeries partnered with Food Country USA is fantastic for the program we’re building."

Henderson Motorsports announced Stefan Parsons as the driver of the #75 Chevy earlier this year. Parsons is excited about his debut with the historic team and hopes to park his Truck in the victory lane to celebrate the organization's 50th anniversary.

"We’ve been working hard this offseason to make 2024 Henderson Motorsports’ 50th anniversary the best season yet. I’m excited to roll into Daytona with them and hopefully return some of the favor by competing for the win."

Expand Tweet

Stefan Parsons made 15 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year driving for Alpha Prime Racing and SS-Green Light Racing. He secured a 13th-place finish at the season opener in Daytona, which marked his best efforts.

The 25-year-old made three starts in the Truck Series last year racing for Young's Motorsports and Rackley WAR Racing but could not manage a top-25 result.

Returning to the NASCAR Truck Series with Henderson Motorsports, catch Stefan Parson behind the wheel of his #75 Brimbo Bakeries Chevy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 16.

Corey LaJoie announces return to NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona

Spire Motorsports Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will be on double duty in the season-opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Spire's Truck outfit recently announced LaJoie as the driver of the #7 Chevy Silverado with the backing of Bluegreen Vacations as the primary sponsor.

"We've been working with Bluegreen Vacations now for four years so it's exciting to continue to grow that partnership," Lajoie was quoted by Speed Sport. "Bluegreen sponsors the Duals on Thursday night, so it's important we do a good job for them because they have such a big presence during Speedweek at Daytona."

"Having them on our truck and giving them a chance to root for me hopefully we can get that Bluegreen Chevrolet Silverado in Victory Lane on Friday night."

LaJoie was in contention to win the NASCAR Truck Series season opener at Daytona last year, in the #7 Truck. He led the most laps but was shuffled back before the rain stoppage and was classified 23rd.