NASCAR Truck Series: ‘Excited’ Ryan Vargas declares he will race at the Texas Motor Speedway

After making his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ryan Vargas has announced a second race for his part-time 2023 Truck Series schedule for On Point Motorsports.

The 22-year-old will drive the #30 Toyota Tundra for SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 1. His #30 truck will have primary sponsorship from Rangeline and associate sponsorship from PVI Industries, The Most Hated Apparel, and Williamsburg Contracting.

Ryan Vargas announced his participation at Texas Motor Speedway by sharing a post on social media with the caption, which read:

“I am PUMPED to share with you guys that I will be racing at @TXMotorSpeedway this weekend with @OnPMotorsports and #RangelineGroup! Texas is a special place for me and I’m excited to have the opportunity to head there in my Toyota Tundra TRD.”

Ryan Vargas finished P14 in his maiden truck race a couple of weeks ago at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has high hopes for another great performance in the series as he scored a P8 finish at the venue in NASCAR’s second-tier series back in 2020.

In a four-year-long Xfinity Series career, the La Mirada-born driver has made 67 career starts and scored two total top-10 finishes. His career-best performance came at the Daytona International Speedway in 2022 after finishing sixth.

Ryan Vargas spoke about his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series outing

Speaking to TobyChristie.com, Ryan Vargas stated that he is excited for the Texas trip because his first top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series came at the 1.5-mile-long track. He is also excited to carry out his partner's branding this weekend.

Vargas said:

“I’m really excited to head to Texas this weekend. Texas is the site of my first top-10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and to head there in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with On Point Motorsports and Rangeline supporting, it is a really big deal."

"Rangeline has been a big partner of On Point Motorsports for the last few years. To see them hop on board in such a big way is always really neat”

He continued:

“To be able to head to one of my better race tracks with not only some returning partners in Rangeline and Williamsburg Contracting, but two new partners in PVI and The Most Hated, it’s really special to me."

Ryan Vargas will look to finish higher in his second-career start in the series compared to the first Atlanta appearance.

