Create

NASCAR Truck Series: Here’s how the starting lineup for 2023 COTA race looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 25, 2023 11:32 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 - Qualifying
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Fr8Auctions 208, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for the first road course event. Saturday’s XPEL 225 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET (March 25).

The fourth race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 3.426-mile permanent asphalt road course. The 36 drivers will compete over 41 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for XPEL 225 on his official Twitter account.

Truck race lineup for Saturday: ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/zbjwZJWqWd

In Friday’s qualifying races (March 24), NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain, who is competing in a limited Truck schedule, won his first pole of the season at a speed of 91.877 mph. It was the third pole of Chastain’s Truck Series career. Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 91.490 mph.

On a circuit of his own.@RossChastain wins the Cometic Gasket Pole at @NASCARatCOTA. https://t.co/h19D68hToZ

They will be followed by Ty Majeski, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith (the defending champion of the event), Grant Enfinger, Tanner Gray, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #41 - Ross Chastain (i)
  2. #51 - Kyle Busch (i)
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  5. #19 - Christian Eckes
  6. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #1 - Kaz Grala (i)
  11. #11 - Corey Heim
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  14. #22 - Logan Bearden
  15. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  16. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  17. #75 - Parker Kligerman (i)
  18. #45 - Lawless Alan
  19. #17 - Taylor Gray (R)
  20. #24 - Rajah Caruth (R)
  21. #4 - Chase Purdy
  22. #5 - Dean Thompson
  23. #20 - Ed Jones
  24. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  25. #30 - Colin Garrett
  26. #12 - Stefan Parsons (i)
  27. #9 - Colby Howard
  28. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #56 - Timmy Hill
  30. #34 - Mason Filippi
  31. #32 - Bret Holmes (R)
  32. #35 - Jake Garcia (R)
  33. #46 - Dale Quarterley
  34. #88 - Matt Crafton
  35. #02 - Kris Wright
  36. #43 - Daniel Dye (R)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for XPEL 225 on Saturday. It will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...