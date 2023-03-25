NASCAR Truck Series: Here’s how the starting lineup for 2023 COTA race looks like

After an action-packed Fr8Auctions 208, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for the first road course event. Saturday’s XPEL 225 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET (March 25).

The fourth race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 3.426-mile permanent asphalt road course. The 36 drivers will compete over 41 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for XPEL 225 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s qualifying races (March 24), NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain, who is competing in a limited Truck schedule, won his first pole of the season at a speed of 91.877 mph. It was the third pole of Chastain’s Truck Series career. Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 91.490 mph.

They will be followed by Ty Majeski, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith (the defending champion of the event), Grant Enfinger, Tanner Gray, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at Circuit of the Americas:

#41 - Ross Chastain (i) #51 - Kyle Busch (i) #98 - Ty Majeski #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #19 - Christian Eckes #42 - Carson Hocevar #38 - Zane Smith #23 - Grant Enfinger #15 - Tanner Gray #1 - Kaz Grala (i) #11 - Corey Heim #16 - Tyler Ankrum #99 - Ben Rhodes #22 - Logan Bearden #52 - Stewart Friesen #13 - Hailie Deegan #75 - Parker Kligerman (i) #45 - Lawless Alan #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #20 - Ed Jones #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #30 - Colin Garrett #12 - Stefan Parsons (i) #9 - Colby Howard #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #56 - Timmy Hill #34 - Mason Filippi #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #46 - Dale Quarterley #88 - Matt Crafton #02 - Kris Wright #43 - Daniel Dye (R)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for XPEL 225 on Saturday. It will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes