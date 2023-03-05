NASCAR Truck Series: Kyle Busch shows he’s still got it as he wins Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Kyle Busch's first race of the season in the series was a success, as he dominated on the night. He won the race after defeating Daytona winner and 2022 series champion Zane Smith.

This came just five days after winning his second NASCAR Cup Series race in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway. Busch powered his own Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet to victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Smith won Stage 1, while Carson Hocevar, one of the sport's rising stars, won Stage 2, earning some much-needed playoff points. Earlier in the race, several big names were eliminated for a variety of reasons. Hailie Deegan and Nicholas Sanchez, the race's polesitter, were eliminated in a wreck, and John Hunter Nemechek retired early due to a vibration in his truck.

Despite a few jitters in traffic, Busch dominated Friday night's Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He led 84 of 134 laps, finishing 4.981 seconds ahead of runner-up Zane Smith.

This was Kyle Busch's fourth win at his home track, and the 63rd of his career (breaking his own series record). Busch stormed into the lead two circuits later after a restart on Lap 66, extending his lead to more than seven seconds.

It was his first race in the No. 51 truck since KBM made the switch from Toyota to Chevrolet for the 2023 season.

“There were a couple dicey moments in traffic—not too bad—but I would have loved to have raced with Zane, they kind of got off strategy where we were able to cycle up, and we got clean air for most of the start of that last run." Busch said after the race.

Friday's victory was the first of a weekend sweep. Busch finished fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

Kyle Busch's celebration booed by fans

Kyle Busch's career-changing decision appears to have paid off handsomely as he returned to winning ways in Fontana. Interestingly, when the two-time Cup Series champion performed his iconic bow celebration, it wasn't to a chorus of booes.

Busch recently appeared on the "Rubbin' Is Racing" podcast hosted by Large Barstool of Barstool Sports. The co-host expressed surprise at the unusual sight of fans not booing Rowdy following his victory. Busch provided his thoughts on the matter:

“I don’t know, maybe through all the stuff of last year and all the unknowns of, you know, my future and kinda how everything went down in the exit of JGR and all that. You know people kinda took to, not to my side, I don’t wanna say that, but kinda felt for me a little bit.”

We will see how Kyle Busch gets on in the NASCAR Cup Series today.

Poll : 0 votes