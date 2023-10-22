NASCAR Truck Series pit crew member hospitalized after accident on pit road in Homestead

A pit crew member of the Reaume Brothers Racing team was injured during Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Florida. An incident during the final Round of 8 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway saw the front tire changer of the #33 crew get injured and subsequently sent to the Jackson South Medical Center.

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 kicked off when Reaume Brothers Racing driver Memphis Villareal came into the pits. As the #33 Ford F150 driver attempted to pull into his pit box, he made contact with the #22 truck driven by Mason Maggio. This resulted in Villareal piledriving his pit crew who were waiting to service him inside their pit stall.

The front tire changer on the crew, identified as Cory Selig, was seen getting flung over the pit wall along with other members of the crew, who were also thrown violently upon impact. Selig was diagnosed with a cracked sternum and several broken ribs after he was transported to receive medical aid. He is due to be under supervision in the hospital overnight.

The incident forced Cory Selig to skip his duties as a tire changer for BJ McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday as well.

Reaume Brothers Racing release statement after accident involving pit crew member during NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday

Owners of the #33 and #34 charters in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit Reaume Brothers Racing released an official statement after Cory Selig's accident during Saturday's event.

The press release read:

"During today's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, front tire changer Cory Selig was involved in an accident on pit road. Selig has been transported to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, Florida in which a cracked sternum and several cracked ribs were discovered. Cory will be held in Miami overnight for further evaluation."

The press release further added:

"Reaume Brothers Racing would like to thank everyone who responded to Cory's aid at the scene, the AMR Safety Team, all medical personnel at the track as well as personnel at Jackson South Medical Center. We look forward to his return to the racetrack."

It remains to be seen how soon Cory Selig can recover from his injuries. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway next. The Craftsman 150 will go live in a week's time on Friday, November 3, at 10pm ET.