NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nick Sanchez takes pole

After a Love’s RV Stop 250, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 12 pm ET. The 22nd race of the 2023 Truck Series season and the final race of the Round of 8 will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. The 34 drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez earned his fifth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 32.319 and a speed of 167.084 mph. Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 165.858 mph.

They were followed by Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Dean Thompson, Tanner Gray, Zane Smith, Corey Heim, Stewart Friesen, and Christian Eckes, who completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions of the 34-Truck Series grid at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#2 - Nick Sanchez #42 - Carson Hocevar #23 - Grant Enfinger #98 - Ty Majeski #5 - Dean Thompson #15 - Tanner Gray #38 - Zane Smith #11 - Corey Heim #52 - Stewart Friesen #19 - Christian Eckes #51 - Jack Wood #17 - Taylor Gray #24 - Rajah Caruth #4 - Chase Purdy #35 - Jake Garcia #16 - Tyler Ankrum #41 - Bayley Currey #02 - Brad Perez #43 - Daniel Dye #13 - Hailie Deegan #99 - Ben Rhodes #88 - Matt Crafton #45 - Lawless Alan #9 - Colby Howard #20 - Nick Letiz #56 - Tyler Hill #7 - Marco Andretti #04 - Spencer Davis #22 - Maason Maggio #12 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Memphis Villarreal #25 - Trevor Bayne #30 - Jonathan Shafer #46 - Armani Williams

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at 12 pm ET.