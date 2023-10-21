NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nick Sanchez takes pole

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 21, 2023 10:17 IST
After a Love’s RV Stop 250, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 12 pm ET. The 22nd race of the 2023 Truck Series season and the final race of the Round of 8 will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. The 34 drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez earned his fifth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 32.319 and a speed of 167.084 mph. Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 165.858 mph.

They were followed by Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Dean Thompson, Tanner Gray, Zane Smith, Corey Heim, Stewart Friesen, and Christian Eckes, who completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions of the 34-Truck Series grid at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  2. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  3. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #15 - Tanner Gray
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  10. #19 - Christian Eckes
  11. #51 - Jack Wood
  12. #17 - Taylor Gray
  13. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  14. #4 - Chase Purdy
  15. #35 - Jake Garcia
  16. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  17. #41 - Bayley Currey
  18. #02 - Brad Perez
  19. #43 - Daniel Dye
  20. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  21. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  22. #88 - Matt Crafton
  23. #45 - Lawless Alan
  24. #9 - Colby Howard
  25. #20 - Nick Letiz
  26. #56 - Tyler Hill
  27. #7 - Marco Andretti
  28. #04 - Spencer Davis
  29. #22 - Maason Maggio
  30. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #33 - Memphis Villarreal
  32. #25 - Trevor Bayne
  33. #30 - Jonathan Shafer
  34. #46 - Armani Williams

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at 12 pm ET.

