NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course released, Corey Heim takes pole

After a week-off, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET.

The 13th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.400-mile-long road course. The 36 drivers will compete over 67 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck lineup for race Saturday at Mid-Ohio: Truck lineup for race Saturday at Mid-Ohio: https://t.co/JWVQbPlPML

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his third pole of the 2023 season at a speed of 94.371 mph. It was his fifth career NASCAR Truck Series pole. Ty Majeski, will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 94.053 mph.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Corey Heim on the pole for the truck race tomorrow at Mid-Ohio. Ty Majeski to join him on the front row. Corey Heim on the pole for the truck race tomorrow at Mid-Ohio. Ty Majeski to join him on the front row. Retweet to congratulate Corey Heim on his NASCAR Truck Series POLE at Mid-Ohio. #NASCARonFS1 Retweet to congratulate Corey Heim on his NASCAR Truck Series POLE at Mid-Ohio. #NASCARonFS1 twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/6sL6G6dGJk

They will be followed by Rookie Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Tanner Gray, debutant Marco Andretti, William Sawalich, Jack Wood, and Zane Smith completed the top 10.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 are –Josh Reaume and Caleb Costner.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

#11 - Corey Heim #98 - Ty Majeski #2 - Nick Sanchez #19 - Christian Eckes #23 - Grant Enfinger #15 - Tanner Gray #7 - Marco Andretti #1 - William Sawalich #51 - Jack Wood #38 - Zane Smith #42 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Ben Rhodes #16 - Tyler Ankrum #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #17 - Taylor Gray #02 - Will Rodgers #43 - Daniel Dye #41 - Conor Daly #24 - Rajah Caruth #5 - Dean Thompson #45 - Lawless Alan #04 - Landen Lewis #35 - Jake Garcia #4 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #13 - Hailie Deegan #22 - Austin Wayne Self #46 - Dale Quarterley #30 - Ryan Vargas #20 - Matt Mills #66 - Conner Jones #32 - Bret Holmes #56 - Timmy Hill #12 - Spencer Boyd #52 - Stewart Friesen #9 - Colby Howard

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at 1:30 pm ET.

