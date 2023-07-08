NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course released, Corey Heim takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 08, 2023 12:13 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio - Qualifying

After a week-off, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET.

The 13th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.400-mile-long road course. The 36 drivers will compete over 67 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his third pole of the 2023 season at a speed of 94.371 mph. It was his fifth career NASCAR Truck Series pole. Ty Majeski, will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 94.053 mph.

They will be followed by Rookie Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Tanner Gray, debutant Marco Andretti, William Sawalich, Jack Wood, and Zane Smith completed the top 10.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 are –Josh Reaume and Caleb Costner.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #19 - Christian Eckes
  5. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #15 - Tanner Gray
  7. #7 - Marco Andretti
  8. #1 - William Sawalich
  9. #51 - Jack Wood
  10. #38 - Zane Smith
  11. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  12. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  15. #17 - Taylor Gray
  16. #02 - Will Rodgers
  17. #43 - Daniel Dye
  18. #41 - Conor Daly
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #5 - Dean Thompson
  21. #45 - Lawless Alan
  22. #04 - Landen Lewis
  23. #35 - Jake Garcia
  24. #4 - Chase Purdy
  25. #88 - Matt Crafton
  26. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  27. #22 - Austin Wayne Self
  28. #46 - Dale Quarterley
  29. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  30. #20 - Matt Mills
  31. #66 - Conner Jones
  32. #32 - Bret Holmes
  33. #56 - Timmy Hill
  34. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  35. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  36. #9 - Colby Howard

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at 1:30 pm ET.

