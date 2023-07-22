NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Pocono Raceway released, Nick Sanchez takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 22, 2023 13:21 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pocono Raceway

After a week-off, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The CRC Brakleen 150 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 12 pm ET.

The 14th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long triangular shaped track. The 36 drivers will compete over 60 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for CRC Brakleen 150 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez earned his fourth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 53.265 seconds and at a speed of 168.966. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Jake Garcia, will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 168.306 mph

They will be followed by Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Hill in the top five. Zane Smith, Rajah Caruth, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey Heim, and Chase Purdy completed the top 10.

Three drivers who failed to qualify for the CRC Brakleen 150 are – Chad Chastain, Bryan Dauzat, and Norm Benning

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  2. #35 - Jake Garcia
  3. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  4. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #7 - Austin Hill
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  8. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #4 - Chase Purdy
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray
  12. #51 - Kyle Busch
  13. #15 - Tanner Gray
  14. #61 - Christopher Bell
  15. #1 - Kaz Grala
  16. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  17. #44 - Kaden Honeycutt
  18. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  19. #02 - Stefan Parsons
  20. #43 - Daniel Dye
  21. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  22. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  23. #41 - Ross Chastain
  24. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  25. #88 - Matt Crafton
  26. #9 - Colby Howard
  27. #45 - Lawless Alan
  28. #32 - Bret Holmes
  29. #33 - Josh Reaume
  30. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #04 - Cory Roper
  32. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  33. #5 - Dean Thompson
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #19 - Christian Eckes
  36. #56 - Tyler Hill

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for CRC Brakleen 150 at 12 pm ET.

