NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Pocono Raceway released, Nick Sanchez takes pole

After a week-off, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The CRC Brakleen 150 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 12 pm ET.

The 14th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long triangular shaped track. The 36 drivers will compete over 60 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for CRC Brakleen 150 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez earned his fourth pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 53.265 seconds and at a speed of 168.966. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Jake Garcia, will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 168.306 mph

They will be followed by Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Hill in the top five. Zane Smith, Rajah Caruth, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey Heim, and Chase Purdy completed the top 10.

Three drivers who failed to qualify for the CRC Brakleen 150 are – Chad Chastain, Bryan Dauzat, and Norm Benning

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Pocono Raceway:

#2 - Nick Sanchez #35 - Jake Garcia #23 - Grant Enfinger #42 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Austin Hill #38 - Zane Smith #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #11 - Corey Heim #4 - Chase Purdy #17 - Taylor Gray #51 - Kyle Busch #15 - Tanner Gray #61 - Christopher Bell #1 - Kaz Grala #52 - Stewart Friesen #44 - Kaden Honeycutt #16 - Tyler Ankrum #02 - Stefan Parsons #43 - Daniel Dye #13 - Hailie Deegan #99 - Ben Rhodes #41 - Ross Chastain #75 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Matt Crafton #9 - Colby Howard #45 - Lawless Alan #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Josh Reaume #12 - Spencer Boyd #04 - Cory Roper #22 - Stephen Mallozzi #5 - Dean Thompson #98 - Ty Majeski #19 - Christian Eckes #56 - Tyler Hill

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for CRC Brakleen 150 at 12 pm ET.