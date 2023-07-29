NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Richmond Raceway released, Ty Majeski takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 29, 2023 19:04 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 - Qualifying
After a CRC Brakleen 150, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting line-up for Worldwide Express 250 on his official Twitter account.

The Worldwide Express 250 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET. The 15th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.750-miles permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. The 36 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski earned his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 22.689 and at a speed of 119.000. Points table leader Corey Heim will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 118.728 mph.

They will be followed by William Sawalich, Ben Rhodes, and Matt Mills in the top five. Christian Eckes, Tanner Gray, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top 10.

Grant Enfinger, the only active driver with a Truck win at Richmond, qualified 13th with a lap of 117.076 mph.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Worldwide Express 250 are – Trey Hutchens and Memphis Villarreal.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck Series grid at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #98 - Ty Majeski
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #1 - William Sawalich
  4. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  5. #51 - Matt Mills
  6. #19 - Christian Eckes
  7. #15 - Tanner Gray
  8. #88 - Matt Crafton
  9. #4 - Chase Purdy
  10. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  11. #41 - Bayley Currey
  12. #35 - Jake Garcia
  13. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  14. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  15. #38 - Zane Smith
  16. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  17. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  18. #43 - Daniel Dye
  19. #17 - Taylor Gray
  20. #5 - Dean Thompson
  21. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  22. #45 - Lawless Alan
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #66 - Conner Jones
  25. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  26. #32 - Bret Holmes
  27. #9 - Colby Howard
  28. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  29. #02 - Will Rodgers
  30. #56 - Timmy Hill
  31. #33 - Derek Lemke
  32. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  33. #20 - Mason Massey
  34. #22 - Christian Rose
  35. #34 - Josh Reaume
  36. #90 - Justin Carroll

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for Worldwide Express 250 at 7:30 pm ET.

