NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Richmond Raceway released, Ty Majeski takes pole

After a CRC Brakleen 150, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting line-up for Worldwide Express 250 on his official Twitter account.

The Worldwide Express 250 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET. The 15th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.750-miles permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. The 36 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski earned his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 22.689 and at a speed of 119.000. Points table leader Corey Heim will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 118.728 mph.

They will be followed by William Sawalich, Ben Rhodes, and Matt Mills in the top five. Christian Eckes, Tanner Gray, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top 10.

Grant Enfinger, the only active driver with a Truck win at Richmond, qualified 13th with a lap of 117.076 mph.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Worldwide Express 250 are – Trey Hutchens and Memphis Villarreal.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck Series grid at the Richmond Raceway:

#98 - Ty Majeski #11 - Corey Heim #1 - William Sawalich #99 - Ben Rhodes #51 - Matt Mills #19 - Christian Eckes #15 - Tanner Gray #88 - Matt Crafton #4 - Chase Purdy #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #41 - Bayley Currey #35 - Jake Garcia #23 - Grant Enfinger #2 - Nick Sanchez #38 - Zane Smith #24 - Rajah Caruth #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #17 - Taylor Gray #5 - Dean Thompson #16 - Tyler Ankrum #45 - Lawless Alan #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Conner Jones #13 - Hailie Deegan #32 - Bret Holmes #9 - Colby Howard #30 - Ryan Vargas #02 - Will Rodgers #56 - Timmy Hill #33 - Derek Lemke #12 - Spencer Boyd #20 - Mason Massey #22 - Christian Rose #34 - Josh Reaume #90 - Justin Carroll

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for Worldwide Express 250 at 7:30 pm ET.