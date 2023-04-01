NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Texas Motor Speedway released, Nick Sanchez takes pole

After an action-packed XPEL 225, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET.

The fifth race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile quad oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 167 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for SpeedyCash.com 250 on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Starting lineup for trucks at Texas. On FS1 with prerace scheduled for 3:30. Starting lineup for trucks at Texas. On FS1 with prerace scheduled for 3:30. https://t.co/z1xTZ32g58

Rookie Nick Sanchez won his first pole at Texas with a speed of 185.510 mph. It was the second pole of Sanchez’s NASCAR Truck Series career. Jack Wood will share the front row with him after a lap of 184.906 mph.

They will be followed by Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, and Carson Hocevar in the top five. Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen (the defending champion of the event), Tyler Ankrum, Jake Garcia, and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at Texas Motor Speedway:

#2 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #11 - Corey Heim #42 - Carson Hocevar #19 - Christian Eckes #52 - Stewart Friesen #16 - Tyler Ankrum #35 - Jake Garcia #99 - Ben Rhodes #15 - Tanner Gray #32 - Bret Holmes #23 - Grant Enfinger #4 - Chase Purdy #24 - Rajah Caruth #5 - Dean Thompson #17 - Taylor Gray #38 - Zane Smith #45 - Lawless Alan #43 - Daniel Dye #88 - Matt Crafton #41 - Chad Chastain #02 - Kris Wright #9 - Colby Howard #13 - Hailie Deegan #30 - Ryan Vargas #33 - Mason Massey #20 - Matt Mills #22 - Josh Reaume #14 - Trey Hutchens III #34 - Keith McGee #46 - Armani Williams #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #56 - Tyler Hill #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #12 - Spencer Boyd

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway for SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday.

