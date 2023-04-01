Create

NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Texas Motor Speedway released, Nick Sanchez takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 01, 2023 23:51 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220

After an action-packed XPEL 225, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET.

The fifth race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile quad oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 167 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for SpeedyCash.com 250 on Twitter.

Starting lineup for trucks at Texas. On FS1 with prerace scheduled for 3:30. https://t.co/z1xTZ32g58

Rookie Nick Sanchez won his first pole at Texas with a speed of 185.510 mph. It was the second pole of Sanchez’s NASCAR Truck Series career. Jack Wood will share the front row with him after a lap of 184.906 mph.

They will be followed by Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, and Carson Hocevar in the top five. Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen (the defending champion of the event), Tyler Ankrum, Jake Garcia, and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  2. #51 - Jack Wood
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  6. #19 - Christian Eckes
  7. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  8. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  9. #35 - Jake Garcia
  10. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #32 - Bret Holmes
  13. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  14. #4 - Chase Purdy
  15. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  16. #5 - Dean Thompson
  17. #17 - Taylor Gray
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #45 - Lawless Alan
  20. #43 - Daniel Dye
  21. #88 - Matt Crafton
  22. #41 - Chad Chastain
  23. #02 - Kris Wright
  24. #9 - Colby Howard
  25. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  26. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  27. #33 - Mason Massey
  28. #20 - Matt Mills
  29. #22 - Josh Reaume
  30. #14 - Trey Hutchens III
  31. #34 - Keith McGee
  32. #46 - Armani Williams
  33. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  34. #56 - Tyler Hill
  35. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  36. #12 - Spencer Boyd

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway for SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday.

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...