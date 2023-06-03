Create

NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for World Wide Technology Raceway released, Ty Majeski takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2023 19:39 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 - Qualifying
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 - Qualifying

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Saturday’s Toyota 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET.

The 12th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. The 35 drivers will compete over 160 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Toyota 200 on his official Twitter account.

Truck starting order for Saturday: https://t.co/p7B18DqFep

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won his first pole of the 2023 season at a speed of 138.168 mph. It was his fourth career NASCAR Truck Series pole. Ben Rhodes, who won last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 137.771 mph.

Retweet to congratulate Ty Majeski on his NASCAR Truck Series POLE in St. Louis! #NASCARonFS1 twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/zMxmsAppnN

They will be followed by Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, and Stewart Friesen in the top five. Zane Smith, Jake Garcia, Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez, and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

Corey Heim, the defending champion of the event has been sidelined for the race due to an illness and Jesse Love will take over his #11 Toyota Tundra at Gateway on Saturday. Love qualified 20th, after a mistake in turn one.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 35-Truck grid at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #98 - Ty Majeski
  2. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  3. #19 - Christian Eckes
  4. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #35 - Jake Garcia
  8. #4 - Chase Purdy
  9. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  10. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  11. #41 - Bayley Currey
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #15 - Tanner Gray
  15. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  16. #5 - Dean Thompson
  17. #43 - Daniel Dye
  18. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  19. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  20. #11 - Jesse Love
  21. #51 - Jack Wood
  22. #9 - Colby Howard
  23. #45 - Lawless Alan
  24. #66 - Conner Jones
  25. #32 - Bret Holmes
  26. #02 - Chris Hacker
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #20 - Matt Mills
  30. #34 - Stephen Mallozzi
  31. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  32. #33 - Josh Reaume
  33. #6 - Norm Benning
  34. #88 - Matt Crafton
  35. #24 - Rajah Caruth

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Toyota 200 at 1:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...