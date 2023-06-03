NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for World Wide Technology Raceway released, Ty Majeski takes pole

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Saturday’s Toyota 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET.

The 12th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. The 35 drivers will compete over 160 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Toyota 200 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won his first pole of the 2023 season at a speed of 138.168 mph. It was his fourth career NASCAR Truck Series pole. Ben Rhodes, who won last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 137.771 mph.

They will be followed by Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, and Stewart Friesen in the top five. Zane Smith, Jake Garcia, Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez, and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

Corey Heim, the defending champion of the event has been sidelined for the race due to an illness and Jesse Love will take over his #11 Toyota Tundra at Gateway on Saturday. Love qualified 20th, after a mistake in turn one.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 35-Truck grid at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

#98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes #19 - Christian Eckes #42 - Carson Hocevar #52 - Stewart Friesen #38 - Zane Smith #35 - Jake Garcia #4 - Chase Purdy #2 - Nick Sanchez #23 - Grant Enfinger #41 - Bayley Currey #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #15 - Tanner Gray #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #5 - Dean Thompson #43 - Daniel Dye #1 - Toni Breidinger #13 - Hailie Deegan #11 - Jesse Love #51 - Jack Wood #9 - Colby Howard #45 - Lawless Alan #66 - Conner Jones #32 - Bret Holmes #02 - Chris Hacker #56 - Timmy Hill #12 - Spencer Boyd #20 - Matt Mills #34 - Stephen Mallozzi #95 - Clay Greenfield #33 - Josh Reaume #6 - Norm Benning #88 - Matt Crafton #24 - Rajah Caruth

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Toyota 200 at 1:30 pm ET.

