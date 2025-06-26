NASCAR Truck Series team denies RAM switch pledging allegiance to Chevrolet 'in 2026 and beyond.'

NASCAR Truck Series team Niece Motorsports has dismissed rumors about a switch from Chevrolet to RAM and called the claims 'baseless and untrue.' The team swore to reaffirm its commitment with General Motors for 'years to come.'

During the Cup Series event at Michigan International Speedway, RAM announced its return to the National Series after a 13-year absence. The brand is set to compete in the 2026 Daytona Truck Series race as an engine manufacturer but hasn't announced any partners yet.

However, reports emerged about the Stellantis-owned company's bid with GMS Racing, Retta Jones Racing, and Niece Motorsports. The move sounds appealing for NM, considering how the brand might provide greater priority than Chevrolet's multiple outfits in the Truck Series.

A new OEM allows for direct factory support and fresh technical assets, including the potential advantage of RAM's widely popular Hemi engines. Nonetheless, the team has categorically denied any speculation about the same, as NASCAR reporter Toby Christie shared their official statement on the matter.

"@NieceMotorsport will not be among the teams switching allegiance, a team official has stated the team remains loyal to Chevrolet in 2026 and beyond," Christie wrote via X.

Niece Motorsports' official statement read:

"Since 2016, Niece Motorsports has proudly been associated with our partners at General Motors representing the Chevrolet brand. We can confirm that any rumors of our team shifting its allegiance to a different manufacturer are baseless and untrue. We look forward to continuing our strength with GM and are proud to wear bowties for years to come."

RAM also intends to make a Cup Series start in the near future, and it's widely believed they'll partner up with Dodge.

Dodge RAM CEO addresses Tony Stewart's potential return as Cup Series team owner

Dodge RAM CEO Tony Kuniskis commented on the growing buzz around the brand's potential return to the Cup Series with Tony Stewart as the team owner. The rumors spread amid Dodge's support for Stewart's NHRA team. Kuniski acknowledged the connection but left the door open for future plans.

“People said when I was at MIS and I made this announcement, they said, ‘Are you just fishing for the team to see who stands up? I didn’t hear anything from Tony, but we’ll see where this all ends up,” Kuniskis said via The Daily Downforce.

Tony Stewart, meanwhile, vowed to help Dodge return to the Cup Series but reaffirmed that he'll never own a NASCAR team 'ever again.' The 54-year-old is currently in his sophomore year in NHRA, competing in the Top Fuel category. Driving the TSR Dodge//SRT Direct Connection Dragster, he leads the standings with 771 points.

Back in March, his team announced a multi-year partnership extension with Dodge in the Top Fuel and Funny Car divisions of the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series.

