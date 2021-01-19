NASCAR Truck Series: ThorSport Racing end 3-year partnership with Ford

Amidst a myriad of developments ahead of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 season, ThorSport Racing has decided to end its three-year partnership with Ford Performance.

While the exact reason for such a step is yet to be known, the Ohio-based team took to social media to give an update of its most recent development. The team had the likes of Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Johnny Sauter, and Ben Rhodes as their drivers for the season gone by.

ThorSport Racing has been able to race with all the three manufacturers in the NASCAR Truck Series so far. Making their debut way back in 1996, they raced with manufacturers Chevrolet until 2011, before making the shift to Toyota in 2012 which lasted until 2017.

Now, with the exit of ThorSport Racing, Ford will have just the two full-time Truck teams going into the 2021 season — David Gilliland Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

What next for ThorSport Racing ahead of NASCAR 2021 season?

ThorSport Racing, a rather well-established team in the NASCAR Truck Series circuit, is yet to make an official announcement on the driver and the partnership front. But by the look of it, they have an outside probability of returning to Toyota for the upcoming season.

The partnership between the two has borne decent results in the past. Back in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Matt Crafton registered the team's first title in the Truck Series driving the Toyota Tundras.

The nine-time ARCA champion, Frank Kimmel, also raced to his tenth title in the Series, steering the ThorSport Toyota Camry.

Talking of Toyota, they already have five full-time teams in NASCAR's third division race. They are Clay Greenfield Motorsports, Halmar Friesen Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Kyle Busch Motorsports, and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing namely.

