Hailie Deegan's Truck Team to be renamed David Gilliland Racing

Hailie Deegan's Truck Team, formerly known as DGR-Crosley, will now be renamed David Gilliland Racing(DGR). This happened after veteran NASCAR driver David Gilliland got into a partnership with businessman Johnny Gray.

DGR will be competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and the CARS Tour. The 19-year-old Hailie Deegan, who will race full-time in the Truck Series, will be driving the No.17 Ford F-150.

DGR-Crosley now David Gilliland Racing. Former co-owner and Crosley Brands CEO Bo LeMastus remains in a marketing and sponsorship capacity. Businessman/racer Johnny Gray now a co-owner. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 5, 2021

Gray, an established businessman, is a racing aficionado as well. His racing history dates back to 1993 when he turned professional with his first win coming at Brainerd, Minn in 2011.

Speaking about Gray and the partnership with him, Gilliland said:

"Johnny Gray is an astute businessman and a racer at heart. Having him invest in our team will help us continue to enhance our program and level of competition. The name may have changed, but our goal remains the same, which is to win. Being able to invest in a growing organization is a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to being a part of helping the drivers reach their full potential."

Former co-owner Bo LeMastus of Crosley Brands would still be associated with DGR. He will be looking after the marketing and sponsorship activities.

What to expect from Hailie Deegan and DGR in 2021

Hailie Deegan will be running for the Rookie of The Year award in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021.

She had a memorable debut in the Truck Series race held at Kansas Speedway where her 16th-place finish broke the record for the best debut finish by a female driver.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Clean Harbors 200

Into her second year as a Ford Development driver, Hailie Deegan will be keen to leave her mark in 2021.

Meanwhile, DGR look to benefit from the experience of the newly formed consortium. Both Gilliland and Gray will look to work closely with the team and the drivers to make 2021 a great season.

