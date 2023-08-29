NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2023 00:11 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger became the fifth repeat winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after taking the checkered flag at the Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 27.

In a thrilling race on Friday, Enfinger led the final 95 of the 175 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's third victory, Enfinger secured his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded 60 points. He moved from sixth to third place in the points table with 2114 points.

After finishing P4 at Milwaukee, the regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 49 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a nine-point lead over Christian Eckes with 2117 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Carson Hocevar, who finished second gained 47 points and holds the fourth-place in the points table with 2112 points from three wins and nine top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Clean Harbors 175

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 18th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 2126
  2. Christian Eckes - 2117
  3. Grant Enfinger - 2114
  4. Carson Hocevar - 2112
  5. Ty Majeski - 2108
  6. Zane Smith - 2085
  7. Matt Crafton - 2065
  8. Nick Sanchez # - 2059
  9. Ben Rhodes - 2056
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 2039
  11. Tanner Gray - 438
  12. Chase Purdy - 429
  13. Stewart Friesen - 424
  14. Jake Garcia # - 415
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 382
  16. Taylor Gray # - 345
  17. Rajah Caruth # - 336
  18. Daniel Dye # - 307
  19. Hailie Deegan - 298
  20. Colby Howard - 275
  21. Dean Thompson - 258
  22. Bret Holmes # - 246
  23. Lawless Alan - 224
  24. Timmy Hill - 198
  25. Bayley Currey - 167
  26. Kris Wright - 150
  27. Kaden Honeycutt - 149
  28. Spencer Boyd - 149
  29. William Sawalich - 131
  30. Matt Mills - 118
  31. Jack Wood - 118
  32. Josh Reaume - 101
  33. Ryan Vargas - 94
  34. Conner Jones - 86
  35. Tyler Hill - 63
  36. Layne Riggs - 62
  37. Toni Breidinger - 55
  38. Jake Drew - 47
  39. Mason Maggio - 41
  40. Logan Bearden - 31
  41. Chris Hacker - 30
  42. Cory Roper - 30
  43. Jesse Love - 28
  44. David Gilliland - 28
  45. Johnny Sauter - 28
  46. Justin Carroll - 23
  47. Jason White - 22
  48. Norm Benning - 22
  49. Landen Lewis - 22
  50. Jonathan Shafer - 21

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Kansas Speedway on September 8, 2023.

Edited by Yash Soni
