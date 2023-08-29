NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger became the fifth repeat winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after taking the checkered flag at the Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 27.
In a thrilling race on Friday, Enfinger led the final 95 of the 175 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the season's third victory, Enfinger secured his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded 60 points. He moved from sixth to third place in the points table with 2114 points.
After finishing P4 at Milwaukee, the regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 49 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a nine-point lead over Christian Eckes with 2117 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.
Carson Hocevar, who finished second gained 47 points and holds the fourth-place in the points table with 2112 points from three wins and nine top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Clean Harbors 175
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 18th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim - 2126
- Christian Eckes - 2117
- Grant Enfinger - 2114
- Carson Hocevar - 2112
- Ty Majeski - 2108
- Zane Smith - 2085
- Matt Crafton - 2065
- Nick Sanchez # - 2059
- Ben Rhodes - 2056
- Matt DiBenedetto - 2039
- Tanner Gray - 438
- Chase Purdy - 429
- Stewart Friesen - 424
- Jake Garcia # - 415
- Tyler Ankrum - 382
- Taylor Gray # - 345
- Rajah Caruth # - 336
- Daniel Dye # - 307
- Hailie Deegan - 298
- Colby Howard - 275
- Dean Thompson - 258
- Bret Holmes # - 246
- Lawless Alan - 224
- Timmy Hill - 198
- Bayley Currey - 167
- Kris Wright - 150
- Kaden Honeycutt - 149
- Spencer Boyd - 149
- William Sawalich - 131
- Matt Mills - 118
- Jack Wood - 118
- Josh Reaume - 101
- Ryan Vargas - 94
- Conner Jones - 86
- Tyler Hill - 63
- Layne Riggs - 62
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Jake Drew - 47
- Mason Maggio - 41
- Logan Bearden - 31
- Chris Hacker - 30
- Cory Roper - 30
- Jesse Love - 28
- David Gilliland - 28
- Johnny Sauter - 28
- Justin Carroll - 23
- Jason White - 22
- Norm Benning - 22
- Landen Lewis - 22
- Jonathan Shafer - 21
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Kansas Speedway on September 8, 2023.