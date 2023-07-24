NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch became the 10th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22.
In a thrilling race on Saturday, Busch took the lead on the final lap of the race from Corey Heim and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
After finishing P2 at Pocono Raceway, Heim gained 39 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a 42-point lead over defending series champion Zane Smith with 569 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.
Nick Sanchez, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P19. He gained 35 points and now stands in ninth place on the points table with 421 points from two top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after CRC Brakleen 150
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 15th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim - 569
- Zane Smith - 527
- Grant Enfinger - 510
- Ben Rhodes - 510
- Ty Majeski - 510
- Christian Eckes - 480
- Carson Hocevar - 444
- Matt DiBenedetto - 431
- Nick Sanchez # - 421
- Matt Crafton - 409
- Stewart Friesen - 400
- Tanner Gray - 362
- Chase Purdy - 355
- Tyler Ankrum - 338
- Jake Garcia # - 315
- Taylor Gray # - 273
- Daniel Dye # - 267
- Rajah Caruth # - 262
- Hailie Deegan - 255
- Colby Howard - 240
- Dean Thompson - 219
- Bret Holmes # - 208
- Lawless Alan - 186
- Timmy Hill - 184
- Kris Wright - 150
- Kaden Honeycutt - 149
- Spencer Boyd - 138
- Bayley Currey - 121
- Jack Wood - 99
- Josh Reaume - 96
- Ryan Vargas - 87
- Matt Mills - 57
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Tyler Hill - 44
- Mason Maggio - 41
- Conner Jones - 40
- William Sawalich - 39
- Cory Roper - 30
- Jesse Love - 28
- David Gilliland - 28
- Johnny Sauter - 28
- Jake Drew - 27
- Chris Hacker - 22
- Jason White - 22
- Norm Benning - 22
- Jonathan Shafer - 21
- Akinori Ogata - 20
- Stephen Mallozzi - 20
- Conor Daly - 19
- Layne Riggs - 19
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023.