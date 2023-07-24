NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch became the 10th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22.

In a thrilling race on Saturday, Busch took the lead on the final lap of the race from Corey Heim and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

WIN NUMBER 100 FOR KYLE BUSCH MOTORSPORTS! Now that's how you do it. Watch this last lap at Pocono.

After finishing P2 at Pocono Raceway, Heim gained 39 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a 42-point lead over defending series champion Zane Smith with 569 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Nick Sanchez, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P19. He gained 35 points and now stands in ninth place on the points table with 421 points from two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after CRC Brakleen 150

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 15th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim - 569 Zane Smith - 527 Grant Enfinger - 510 Ben Rhodes - 510 Ty Majeski - 510 Christian Eckes - 480 Carson Hocevar - 444 Matt DiBenedetto - 431 Nick Sanchez # - 421 Matt Crafton - 409 Stewart Friesen - 400 Tanner Gray - 362 Chase Purdy - 355 Tyler Ankrum - 338 Jake Garcia # - 315 Taylor Gray # - 273 Daniel Dye # - 267 Rajah Caruth # - 262 Hailie Deegan - 255 Colby Howard - 240 Dean Thompson - 219 Bret Holmes # - 208 Lawless Alan - 186 Timmy Hill - 184 Kris Wright - 150 Kaden Honeycutt - 149 Spencer Boyd - 138 Bayley Currey - 121 Jack Wood - 99 Josh Reaume - 96 Ryan Vargas - 87 Matt Mills - 57 Toni Breidinger - 55 Tyler Hill - 44 Mason Maggio - 41 Conner Jones - 40 William Sawalich - 39 Cory Roper - 30 Jesse Love - 28 David Gilliland - 28 Johnny Sauter - 28 Jake Drew - 27 Chris Hacker - 22 Jason White - 22 Norm Benning - 22 Jonathan Shafer - 21 Akinori Ogata - 20 Stephen Mallozzi - 20 Conor Daly - 19 Layne Riggs - 19

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023.