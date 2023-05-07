Create

NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger became the seventh different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 6.

In a thrilling race on Saturday night, Enfinger secured a dominating win after leading 65 of the 134 laps. He stayed out in front in the closing laps to cross the checkered flag in P1.

🏁CHECKERED FLAG: @GrantEnfinger wins the #HeartOfAmerica200 at @kansasspeedway! https://t.co/VH0gj6Fs3V

With Saturday’s victory, Enfinger locked up his NASCAR playoff spot and gained 56 points. He also moved from seventh to fifth place in the points table with 267 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

After securing a P3 finish, Zane Smith gained 48 points and stayed on top of the Truck Series points table with 323 points, thanks to two wins and five top-five finishes.

Truck driver points grid (8 to go): ZSmith-2w, Heim-1w, Enfinger-1w, Eckes-1w, Hocevar-1w, Majeski +130, Rhodes +89, Crafton +42, TanGray +27, Sanchez +12, DIBenedetto -12, Purdy -18, Friesen -21, Garcia -24, Ankrum -31, Deegan -37, https://t.co/ZIEsstEkAs

Christian Eckes, the pole winner, was eliminated from the race after an accident and finished P30 in the race. He stands in sixth place in the points table with 241 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Heart of America 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the eighth Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Zane Smith – 323
  2. Ty Majeski - 323
  3. Ben Rhodes - 282
  4. Corey Heim - 276
  5. Grant Enfinger - 267
  6. Christian Eckes - 241
  7. Matt Crafton - 235
  8. Tanner Gray - 220
  9. Nicholas Sanchez - 205
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 193
  11. Chase Purdy - 187
  12. Stewart Friesen – 184
  13. Jake Garcia - 181
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 174
  15. Hailie Deegan – 168
  16. Carson Hocevar - 158
  17. Rajah Caruth - 133
  18. Colby Howard - 125
  19. Kris Wright - 122
  20. Daniel Dye - 122
  21. Bret Holmes – 117
  22. Timmy Hill - 107
  23. Taylor Gray - 101
  24. Dean Thompson - 99
  25. Spencer Boyd - 96
  26. Lawless Alan - 94
  27. Kaden Honeycutt - 85
  28. Mason Massey - 63
  29. Josh Reaume - 63
  30. Jack Wood - 59
  31. Ryan Vargas - 52
  32. Bayley Currey - 33
  33. William Sawalich - 29
  34. Jason A. White - 22
  35. Toni Breidinger - 22
  36. Akinori Ogata - 20
  37. Conner Jones - 19
  38. Johnny Sauter - 18
  39. Colin Garrett - 17
  40. Matt Mills - 17
  41. Jason M. White - 16
  42. Max Gutierrez - 16
  43. Nick Leitz - 16
  44. Tyler Hill - 15
  45. Logan Bearden - 15
  46. Justin Carroll - 14
  47. Norm Benning - 13
  48. Memphis Villarreal - 13
  49. Chris Hacker - 12
  50. Mason Maggio – 12

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2023.

