NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger became the seventh different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 6.

In a thrilling race on Saturday night, Enfinger secured a dominating win after leading 65 of the 134 laps. He stayed out in front in the closing laps to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Saturday’s victory, Enfinger locked up his NASCAR playoff spot and gained 56 points. He also moved from seventh to fifth place in the points table with 267 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

After securing a P3 finish, Zane Smith gained 48 points and stayed on top of the Truck Series points table with 323 points, thanks to two wins and five top-five finishes.

Christian Eckes, the pole winner, was eliminated from the race after an accident and finished P30 in the race. He stands in sixth place in the points table with 241 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Heart of America 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the eighth Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Zane Smith – 323 Ty Majeski - 323 Ben Rhodes - 282 Corey Heim - 276 Grant Enfinger - 267 Christian Eckes - 241 Matt Crafton - 235 Tanner Gray - 220 Nicholas Sanchez - 205 Matt DiBenedetto - 193 Chase Purdy - 187 Stewart Friesen – 184 Jake Garcia - 181 Tyler Ankrum - 174 Hailie Deegan – 168 Carson Hocevar - 158 Rajah Caruth - 133 Colby Howard - 125 Kris Wright - 122 Daniel Dye - 122 Bret Holmes – 117 Timmy Hill - 107 Taylor Gray - 101 Dean Thompson - 99 Spencer Boyd - 96 Lawless Alan - 94 Kaden Honeycutt - 85 Mason Massey - 63 Josh Reaume - 63 Jack Wood - 59 Ryan Vargas - 52 Bayley Currey - 33 William Sawalich - 29 Jason A. White - 22 Toni Breidinger - 22 Akinori Ogata - 20 Conner Jones - 19 Johnny Sauter - 18 Colin Garrett - 17 Matt Mills - 17 Jason M. White - 16 Max Gutierrez - 16 Nick Leitz - 16 Tyler Hill - 15 Logan Bearden - 15 Justin Carroll - 14 Norm Benning - 13 Memphis Villarreal - 13 Chris Hacker - 12 Mason Maggio – 12

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2023.

