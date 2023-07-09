NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 09, 2023 19:25 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the fifth multi-race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, July 9.

In a thrilling race on Saturday, Heim took the lead on 42 of the 67 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

Corey Heim wins at Mid-Ohio!@NASCAR_Trucks | #NASCARonFS1 https://t.co/BvuOvOBXcu

With the season's second victory, Heim was awarded 56 points and stayed on top of the points table. He has a 26-point lead in the standings and currently has 530 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

Truck owners playoff grid (Pocono, Richmond to go): Tricon11-2w, FRM38-2w, GMS23-2w, MHR19-2w, Niece42-2w, ThorSport99-1w, ThorSport98 +92, KBM51 +39, Rackley25 +4, Rev2 +1, ThorSport88 -1, HMR52 -2 https://t.co/30rmRAAKXt

Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith, finished P2 and gained 52 points. He sits at second place in the points table with 504 points with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 14th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 530
  2. Zane Smit h- 504
  3. Ty Majeski - 479
  4. Ben Rhodes - 477
  5. Grant Enfinger - 469
  6. Christian Eckes - 450
  7. Carson Hocevar - 418
  8. Matt DiBenedetto - 389
  9. Nick Sanchez - 386
  10. Matt Crafton - 385
  11. Stewart Friesen - 384
  12. Tanner Gray - 361
  13. Chase Purdy - 336
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 309
  15. Jake Garcia - 308
  16. Daniel Dye - 247
  17. Rajah Caruth - 238
  18. Taylor Gray - 238
  19. Hailie Deegan - 231
  20. Colby Howard - 216
  21. Bret Holmes - 200
  22. Dean Thompson - 190
  23. Timmy Hill - 184
  24. Lawless Alan - 176
  25. Kris Wright - 150
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 132
  27. Spencer Boyd - 126
  28. Bayley Currey - 121
  29. Jack Wood - 99
  30. Ryan Vargas - 87
  31. Josh Reaume - 85
  32. Matt Mills - 57
  33. Toni Breidinger - 55
  34. Mason Maggio - 41
  35. Conner Jones - 40
  36. William Sawalich - 39
  37. Jesse Love - 28
  38. David Gilliland - 28
  39. Johnny Sauter - 28
  40. Tyler Hill - 28
  41. Jake Drew - 27
  42. Chris Hacker - 22
  43. Jason White - 22
  44. Norm Benning - 22
  45. Jonathan Shafer - 21
  46. Akinori Ogata - 20
  47. Conor Daly - 19
  48. Layne Riggs - 19
  49. Marco Andretti - 18
  50. Colin Garrett - 17

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2023.

Edited by Yash Soni
