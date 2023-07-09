NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the fifth multi-race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, July 9.

In a thrilling race on Saturday, Heim took the lead on 42 of the 67 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's second victory, Heim was awarded 56 points and stayed on top of the points table. He has a 26-point lead in the standings and currently has 530 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck owners playoff grid (Pocono, Richmond to go): Tricon11-2w, FRM38-2w, GMS23-2w, MHR19-2w, Niece42-2w, ThorSport99-1w, ThorSport98 +92, KBM51 +39, Rackley25 +4, Rev2 +1, ThorSport88 -1, HMR52 -2 Truck owners playoff grid (Pocono, Richmond to go): Tricon11-2w, FRM38-2w, GMS23-2w, MHR19-2w, Niece42-2w, ThorSport99-1w, ThorSport98 +92, KBM51 +39, Rackley25 +4, Rev2 +1, ThorSport88 -1, HMR52 -2 https://t.co/30rmRAAKXt

Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith, finished P2 and gained 52 points. He sits at second place in the points table with 504 points with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 14th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim - 530 Zane Smit h- 504 Ty Majeski - 479 Ben Rhodes - 477 Grant Enfinger - 469 Christian Eckes - 450 Carson Hocevar - 418 Matt DiBenedetto - 389 Nick Sanchez - 386 Matt Crafton - 385 Stewart Friesen - 384 Tanner Gray - 361 Chase Purdy - 336 Tyler Ankrum - 309 Jake Garcia - 308 Daniel Dye - 247 Rajah Caruth - 238 Taylor Gray - 238 Hailie Deegan - 231 Colby Howard - 216 Bret Holmes - 200 Dean Thompson - 190 Timmy Hill - 184 Lawless Alan - 176 Kris Wright - 150 Kaden Honeycutt - 132 Spencer Boyd - 126 Bayley Currey - 121 Jack Wood - 99 Ryan Vargas - 87 Josh Reaume - 85 Matt Mills - 57 Toni Breidinger - 55 Mason Maggio - 41 Conner Jones - 40 William Sawalich - 39 Jesse Love - 28 David Gilliland - 28 Johnny Sauter - 28 Tyler Hill - 28 Jake Drew - 27 Chris Hacker - 22 Jason White - 22 Norm Benning - 22 Jonathan Shafer - 21 Akinori Ogata - 20 Conor Daly - 19 Layne Riggs - 19 Marco Andretti - 18 Colin Garrett - 17

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2023.

