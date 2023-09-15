NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 15, 2023 13:16 IST
Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first driver to lock his spot in the Championship 4 race of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season. He did so after claiming the checkered flag at the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14.

In a thrilling Bristol race, Heim passed Christian Eckes with five laps remaining and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

With his third win of the season, Eckes qualified for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and received 50 points. He remains top in the points table with 3080 points.

Meanwhile, after finishing P4 at Bristol, Carson Hocevar gained 46 points and remains third with 3068 points, with three wins and ten top-five finishes.

Christian Eckes, who started on pole, failed to capitalise on the advantage and finished P2. He gained 55 points and is second in the points table with 3079 points. from three wins and nine top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 20th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim (P) - 3080
  2. Christian Eckes (P) - 3079
  3. Carson Hocevar (P) - 3068
  4. Grant Enfinger (P) - 3064
  5. Zane Smith (P) - 3050
  6. Ben Rhodes (P) - 3045
  7. Nick Sanchez # (P) - 3042
  8. Ty Majeski (P) - 3042
  9. Matt DiBenedetto - 2102
  10. Matt Crafton - 2090
  11. Chase Purdy - 497
  12. Stewart Friesen - 477
  13. Jake Garcia # - 467
  14. Tanner Gray - 459
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 424
  16. Taylor Gray # - 422
  17. Rajah Caruth # - 402
  18. Daniel Dye # - 337
  19. Hailie Deegan - 325
  20. Colby Howard - 298
  21. Dean Thompson - 282
  22. Bret Holmes # - 273
  23. Lawless Alan - 248
  24. Timmy Hill - 222
  25. Bayley Currey - 207
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 161
  27. Spencer Boyd - 161
  28. Kris Wright - 150
  29. Jack Wood - 140
  30. William Sawalich - 138
  31. Matt Mills - 108
  32. Conner Jones - 108
  33. Josh Reaume - 101
  34. Jake Drew - 95
  35. Ryan Vargas - 94
  36. Tyler Hill - 63
  37. Layne Riggs - 62
  38. Toni Breidinger - 55
  39. Jesse Love - 52
  40. Mason Maggio - 43
  41. Logan Bearden - 31
  42. Justin Carroll - 31
  43. Chris Hacker - 30
  44. Cory Roper - 30
  45. David Gilliland - 28

Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sept. 29, 2023.

