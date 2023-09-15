NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first driver to lock his spot in the Championship 4 race of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season. He did so after claiming the checkered flag at the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14.

In a thrilling Bristol race, Heim passed Christian Eckes with five laps remaining and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

With his third win of the season, Eckes qualified for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and received 50 points. He remains top in the points table with 3080 points.

Meanwhile, after finishing P4 at Bristol, Carson Hocevar gained 46 points and remains third with 3068 points, with three wins and ten top-five finishes.

Expand Tweet

Christian Eckes, who started on pole, failed to capitalise on the advantage and finished P2. He gained 55 points and is second in the points table with 3079 points. from three wins and nine top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 20th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim (P) - 3080 Christian Eckes (P) - 3079 Carson Hocevar (P) - 3068 Grant Enfinger (P) - 3064 Zane Smith (P) - 3050 Ben Rhodes (P) - 3045 Nick Sanchez # (P) - 3042 Ty Majeski (P) - 3042 Matt DiBenedetto - 2102 Matt Crafton - 2090 Chase Purdy - 497 Stewart Friesen - 477 Jake Garcia # - 467 Tanner Gray - 459 Tyler Ankrum - 424 Taylor Gray # - 422 Rajah Caruth # - 402 Daniel Dye # - 337 Hailie Deegan - 325 Colby Howard - 298 Dean Thompson - 282 Bret Holmes # - 273 Lawless Alan - 248 Timmy Hill - 222 Bayley Currey - 207 Kaden Honeycutt - 161 Spencer Boyd - 161 Kris Wright - 150 Jack Wood - 140 William Sawalich - 138 Matt Mills - 108 Conner Jones - 108 Josh Reaume - 101 Jake Drew - 95 Ryan Vargas - 94 Tyler Hill - 63 Layne Riggs - 62 Toni Breidinger - 55 Jesse Love - 52 Mason Maggio - 43 Logan Bearden - 31 Justin Carroll - 31 Chris Hacker - 30 Cory Roper - 30 David Gilliland - 28

Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sept. 29, 2023.