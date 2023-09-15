NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first driver to lock his spot in the Championship 4 race of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season. He did so after claiming the checkered flag at the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14.
In a thrilling Bristol race, Heim passed Christian Eckes with five laps remaining and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.
With his third win of the season, Eckes qualified for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and received 50 points. He remains top in the points table with 3080 points.
Meanwhile, after finishing P4 at Bristol, Carson Hocevar gained 46 points and remains third with 3068 points, with three wins and ten top-five finishes.
Christian Eckes, who started on pole, failed to capitalise on the advantage and finished P2. He gained 55 points and is second in the points table with 3079 points. from three wins and nine top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 20th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim (P) - 3080
- Christian Eckes (P) - 3079
- Carson Hocevar (P) - 3068
- Grant Enfinger (P) - 3064
- Zane Smith (P) - 3050
- Ben Rhodes (P) - 3045
- Nick Sanchez # (P) - 3042
- Ty Majeski (P) - 3042
- Matt DiBenedetto - 2102
- Matt Crafton - 2090
- Chase Purdy - 497
- Stewart Friesen - 477
- Jake Garcia # - 467
- Tanner Gray - 459
- Tyler Ankrum - 424
- Taylor Gray # - 422
- Rajah Caruth # - 402
- Daniel Dye # - 337
- Hailie Deegan - 325
- Colby Howard - 298
- Dean Thompson - 282
- Bret Holmes # - 273
- Lawless Alan - 248
- Timmy Hill - 222
- Bayley Currey - 207
- Kaden Honeycutt - 161
- Spencer Boyd - 161
- Kris Wright - 150
- Jack Wood - 140
- William Sawalich - 138
- Matt Mills - 108
- Conner Jones - 108
- Josh Reaume - 101
- Jake Drew - 95
- Ryan Vargas - 94
- Tyler Hill - 63
- Layne Riggs - 62
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Jesse Love - 52
- Mason Maggio - 43
- Logan Bearden - 31
- Justin Carroll - 31
- Chris Hacker - 30
- Cory Roper - 30
- David Gilliland - 28
Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sept. 29, 2023.