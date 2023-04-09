NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

ThorSport Racing driver Joey Logano became the fifth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 8.
In an action-packed Truck race on Saturday, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Logano secured a dominat win after leading 138 of the 150 laps and staying out in front most of the evening to cross the checkered flag in P1.
ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski scored his season-best second-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. With this, he gained 53 points and secured the top position in the Truck Series drivers' standings with 259 points, thanks to four top-five finishes.
Ben Rhodes, the defending champion at Bristol Motor Speedway, finished 19th. He gained just 18 points in the race and stands in third place in the points table with 212 points and two top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the sixth Truck Series race of the season:
- Ty Majeski - 259
- Zane Smith – 225
- Ben Rhodes - 212
- Matt Crafton - 198
- Christian Eckes – 194
- Grant Enfinger - 188
- Corey Heim - 170
- Tanner Gray - 156
- Matt DiBenedetto - 150
- Nicholas Sanchez - 148
- Chase Purdy - 147
- Carson Hocevar - 142
- Stewart Friesen - 142
- Tyler Ankrum - 129
- Jake Garcia - 128
- Hailie Deegan - 125
- Rajah Caruth - 106
- Colby Howard - 102
- Kris Wright - 92
- Daniel Dye - 92
- Timmy Hill - 89
- Bret Holmes - 79
- Dean Thompson - 77
- Kaden Honeycutt - 76
- Spencer Boyd - 71
- Lawless Alan - 69
- Jack Wood - 59
- Mason Massey - 59
- Ryan Vargas - 52
- Josh Reaume - 50
- Taylor Gray - 44
- Bayley Currey - 33
- Jason A. White - 22
- Akinori Ogata - 20
- Colin Garrett - 17
- Matt Mills - 17
- Jason M. White - 16
- Max Gutierrez - 16
- Logan Bearden - 15
- Norm Benning - 13
- Chris Hacker - 12
- Mason Filippi - 11
- Tanner Carrick - 11
- Dale Quarterley - 9
- Layne Riggs - 9
- Armani Williams - 8
- Tyler Carpenter - 8
- Trey Hutchens III - 7
- Keith McGee - 5
- Codie Rohrbaugh - 4
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Martinsville Speedway on April 14, 2023.