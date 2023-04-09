NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

ThorSport Racing driver Joey Logano became the fifth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 8.

In an action-packed Truck race on Saturday, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Logano secured a dominat win after leading 138 of the 150 laps and staying out in front most of the evening to cross the checkered flag in P1.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski scored his season-best second-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. With this, he gained 53 points and secured the top position in the Truck Series drivers' standings with 259 points, thanks to four top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck grid (10 races to go): Majeski +111, ZSmith-2w, Eckes-1w, Hocevar-1w, Rhodes +64, Crafton +50, Enfinger +40, Heim +22, TanGray +8, DIBenedetto +2, Sanchez -2, Purdy -3, Friesen -8, Ankrum -21, Garcia -22, Deegan -25, Caruth -44, Howard -48, Wright -58, Dye -58 Truck grid (10 races to go): Majeski +111, ZSmith-2w, Eckes-1w, Hocevar-1w, Rhodes +64, Crafton +50, Enfinger +40, Heim +22, TanGray +8, DIBenedetto +2, Sanchez -2, Purdy -3, Friesen -8, Ankrum -21, Garcia -22, Deegan -25, Caruth -44, Howard -48, Wright -58, Dye -58 https://t.co/NsCJyowR8v

Ben Rhodes, the defending champion at Bristol Motor Speedway, finished 19th. He gained just 18 points in the race and stands in third place in the points table with 212 points and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the sixth Truck Series race of the season:

Ty Majeski - 259 Zane Smith – 225 Ben Rhodes - 212 Matt Crafton - 198 Christian Eckes – 194 Grant Enfinger - 188 Corey Heim - 170 Tanner Gray - 156 Matt DiBenedetto - 150 Nicholas Sanchez - 148 Chase Purdy - 147 Carson Hocevar - 142 Stewart Friesen - 142 Tyler Ankrum - 129 Jake Garcia - 128 Hailie Deegan - 125 Rajah Caruth - 106 Colby Howard - 102 Kris Wright - 92 Daniel Dye - 92 Timmy Hill - 89 Bret Holmes - 79 Dean Thompson - 77 Kaden Honeycutt - 76 Spencer Boyd - 71 Lawless Alan - 69 Jack Wood - 59 Mason Massey - 59 Ryan Vargas - 52 Josh Reaume - 50 Taylor Gray - 44 Bayley Currey - 33 Jason A. White - 22 Akinori Ogata - 20 Colin Garrett - 17 Matt Mills - 17 Jason M. White - 16 Max Gutierrez - 16 Logan Bearden - 15 Norm Benning - 13 Chris Hacker - 12 Mason Filippi - 11 Tanner Carrick - 11 Dale Quarterley - 9 Layne Riggs - 9 Armani Williams - 8 Tyler Carpenter - 8 Trey Hutchens III - 7 Keith McGee - 5 Codie Rohrbaugh - 4

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Martinsville Speedway on April 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes