NASCAR Truck Series winner to compete with his own team in 2024

NASCAR Truck Series veteran Spencer Boyd has formed a new Truck team, Freedom Racing Enterprises along with Chris Miller as co-owner.

Boyd will have a new home in 2024 as he will compete full-time with his newly formed team, which will field the #76 Chevrolet for the upcoming Truck season, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Spencer Boyd has spent the last five seasons with Young’s Motorsports in the Truck Series and his maiden Truck win came with the same team at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019.

Boyd expressed immense pride and gratitude for achieving a significant milestone in his career - starting his own NASCAR team. Reflecting on his journey from being a driver to becoming a team owner, Boyd said as quoted by motorsports.com:

“This is a wildly proud moment for me. If you asked a wide-eyed 20-year-old me at Martinsville Speedway if I was going to start my own NASCAR team in the next decade, I might have laughed it off. I have been blessed to be able to race cars for a living and remain part of the NASCAR family for as long as I have.”

“I wouldn’t be here without a small group of very important people to my career so I definitely want to thank them for believing in me through thick and thin. They know who they are and hope they are sharing in this feeling of pride.”

The 28-year-driver will pair with veteran crew chief Greg Ely for the inaugural Truck season.

Spencer Boyd is looking to establish a lasting presence in the realm of NASCAR competition

The Creve Coeur, Missouri conveys a sense of appreciation for parental support, recognition of sacrifices, and a commitment to establishing a lasting legacy in the competitive world of the Truck Series.

“My parents had no idea what they were getting into when they put me in a go-kart at five years old, but I hope my father Paul and my mother Bonnie will take a moment to realize all the sacrifices they made have led us here. This step in my career is one that allows me to build something that keeps the Boyd name in NASCAR competition for the long haul,” Boyd said as quoted by motorsports.com.

Spencer Boyd, has made 108 career starts in Truck Series season, picking up his first win, and scored two top-fives, and three top-10 finishes.