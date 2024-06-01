NASCAR Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Toyota 200

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2024 11:33 GMT
After the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

The Toyota 200 will be telecast live on FOX and MRN at 1:30 pm ET. The 12th race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long oval track. Thirty-two drivers will compete over 160 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series starting lineup for the Toyota 200.

Who is on pole for the Toyota 200?

In Friday (May 31)'s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski secured his third pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He's set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Toyota 200 at Gateway.

Majeski posted a lap time of 32.475 seconds and a speed of 138.568 mph. It marked the seventh truck pole of his career. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 138.041 mph.

They were followed by Nick Sanchez, Dean Thompson, Tanner Gray, Stewart Friesen, Taylor Gray, Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, and the defending winner of the event, Grant Enfinger, who completed the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Toyota 200.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #98 - Ty Majeski
  2. #19 - Christian Eckes
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #15 - Tanner Gray
  6. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  7. #17 - Taylor Gray
  8. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  11. #77 - Chase Purdy
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  14. #43 - Daniel Dye
  15. #13 - Jake Garcia
  16. #7 - Andrés Pérez de Lara
  17. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  18. #45 - Connor Mosack
  19. #88 - Matt Crafton
  20. #91 - Vicente Salas
  21. #02 - Mason Massey
  22. #25 - Ty Dillon
  23. #1 - Colby Howard
  24. #33 - Lawless Alan
  25. #41 - Bayley Currey
  26. #42 - Matt Mills
  27. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  28. #56 - Timmy Hill
  29. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  30. #22 - Keith McGee
  31. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  32. #32 - Bret Holmes

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Toyota 200 at 1:30 pm ET.

