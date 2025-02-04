NASCAR Truck star drops 4-word verdict on Denny Hamlin’s “Unbannable” commodity

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star Rajah Caruth made his feelings known about Denny Hamlin's "Unbannable" Air Jordan 1s. Caruth thought the racing shoes were fantastic and would need a pair for himself.

The "Unbannable" Air Jordan is based on the 'Bred' Air Jordan 1 from 1985. The NBA banned the shoes for violating uniform guidelines but Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing co-owner and former NBA champion, still wore them. While the "Unbannable" tagline could be a reference to the NBA issue, some might believe it is allegedly directed to NASCAR amid 23XI's ongoing anti-trust lawsuit battle against the stock car racing league.

In an Instagram post, Rajah Caruth dropped his four-word verdict on Denny Hamlin's "Unbannable" shoes, saying:

"Need me a pair🔥."

Rajah Caruth's comment on Denny Hamlin's Instagram post - Source: @rajahcaruth via @dennyhamlin

The "Unbannable" Air Jordan 1 comes in the same black and red color scheme as the original shoes when Jordan was playing for the Chicago Bulls. However, Hamlin's pair sports the Jordan Brand logo instead of the Nike swoosh. Denny Hamlin, accompanied the post with a caption that reads:

"The sneaker that changed everything."

23XI Racing also championed the "Unbannable" tagline during the pre-season race at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Tyler Reddick drove the No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry with censor-like design cues on top of the Air Jordan logo, signifying the brand is banned.

Tyler Reddick driving the No. 45 Toyota at the Bowman Gray Stadium - Practice - Source: Imagn

While Rajah Caruth is set to drive the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series, Denny Hamlin returns to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 20th consecutive year in the No. 11 car.

Denny Hamlin congratulated Chase Elliott's win in NASCAR's pre-season race at Bowman Gray Stadium

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott may have had bad blood in the past but the two showed good sportsmanship at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Hamlin went to Elliott's car to congratulate him for winning the Cook Out Clash, which surprised fans.

Dirty Mo Media shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Denny Hamlin congratulates Chase Elliott after the race 🤝"

One of the most notable feuds between Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott happened at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2023. Elliott appeared to deliberately hit the right rear bumper of Hamlin's car on lap 186, resulting in an early exit for both wheelmen. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was suspended for one race following the incident.

During the 2025 Cook Out Clash, the two drivers had a neck-and-neck battle and swapped leads. Elliott came out on top on NASCAR's return to the Bowman Gray Stadium after 54 years, with Hamlin finishing third behind Ryan Blaney who started last.

Denny Hamlin (left) and Chase Elliott (right) in the Cook Out Clash - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and the rest of the NASCAR drivers will officially kick off the 2025 season in the Daytona 500 on February 16. The 200-lap, 500-mile race will be available at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.

