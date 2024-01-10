NASCAR veteran Geoff Bodine to enlighten "non-race fans about racing" with autobiography release in February 2024

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and 1986 Daytona 500 Champion Geoff Bodine is all set to release his autobiography. For decades, his career has captivated racing fans with his wins and dramatic tales.

On February 13, he will release his long-awaited autobiography, "All of It: “Daytona 500 Champion Tells the Rest of the Story.”

This much-talked-about book will let its readers tag along with Bodine’s life, starting from his rather modest beginnings in New York to his victories on the racetrack.

In collaboration with Dominic Aragon, the editor-in-chief of The Racing Experts, Bodine details his life as a professional race car driver, his religious beliefs and untold stories which have made him the legendary figure he is in racing.

Scheduled to hit the shelves on February 13, “All of It...” is set to be an instant hit among racing enthusiasts as well as those who are not followers of the sport. The book is priced at $24.99 and will be sold in bookstores such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Bodine raced as a professional race car driver from 1979 to 2011, with 565 starts, including 37 poles and 18 wins. During this time, he competed for legendary car owners, fought for championships and was a champion in NASCAR’s biggest race - the Daytona 500.

The most expected part of the autobiography is Bodine's candid narration about the fateful crash that shocked the racing world. The book assures readers of an explanation for what truly happened.

Reflecting on his book, Geoff Bodine said:

“My book will help teach the non-race fan about auto racing, and for all readers. It will show how true faith in God and accepting Jesus as our Lord and Savior might give them a miracle when they need one.”

Bodine’s autobiography also has one entire chapter devoted to the tricks some teams used to win races.

As a veteran of the sport, Bodine doesn’t hesitate to share his candid views. In his book, he criticizes today’s lack of innovation in NASCAR and feels that the sport is standardized.

Geoff Bodine on how NASCAR Next Gen cars have “taken the fun out of racing”

Geoff Bodine has talked about his disappointment with the state of racing today. For him, Next gen cars and the emphasis on parity have impacted the sport negatively.

Bodine believes that NASCAR's current regulations and strict penalties for modifications have taken away some of the excitement from racing. He said (via Autoweek):

“They’ve taken a lot of fun out of it, but it’s big business. It’s more business than fun.”

In Bodine's opinion, racing has become more focused on business than enjoyment. He also points out that the aggressive driving style seen among today's NASCAR drivers could be attributed to fixed salaries earned through sponsorship deals. This is in contrast to his era when drivers were motivated by a system where winnings would be split based on performance.