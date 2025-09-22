NASCAR veteran Jamie McMurray's $12,000,000 Lake Norman mansion goes up for sale

Jamie McMurray's Lake Norman estate in Mooresville, North Carolina, is up for grabs. The NASCAR veteran listed his 33.6-acre property for $12 million in August, which makes it one of the most expensive listings in "Race City USA."

McMurray enjoyed a 16-year NASCAR Cup Series career after his full-time debut in 2003. He collected the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400 in 2010 and won five other Cup races before retiring from full-time racing in 2018. The current analyst for FOX Sports and CW Network has not made the reasons for selling the property public yet.

However, the large mansion is one of the more rare homes on the Brawley Peninsula, where most only take up an acre or less. For instance, Martin Truex Jr.'s 4.82-acre Lake Norman estate was listed at $7.5 million in June this year.

McMurray bought the land in 2011 and expanded it in 2015 to build the 8,774-square-foot red-brick mansion. The home has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and a basement wine cellar. It also includes a saltwater pool, detached pool house, fire pit and private dock.

Meanwhile, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sold his 140-acre estate, Slide Job Ranch for $12.2 million this year. The deal also set a record for a residential sale in the Charlotte metro area.

"Would have handled things completely different" - Jamie McMurray shares regrets about NASCAR career

Jamie McMurray would have liked to reverse his NASCAR career. During an episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, he shared that one of his regrets was not doing TV first.

"I wish I could have done TV first, because if I could have, when I went back to my career, I would have handled things completely different," McMurray said.

He added that he regrets racing without enjoying it as much as he could. McMurray also recently called his four-year stint with Roush Racing a "nightmare". He explained that the toxic culture and cut-throat competition there eroded his morale instead of building it.

McMurray's debut year with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) won him the Rookie of the Year award. However, he left the team after three years to join Jack Roush's team.

The Missouri native then moved back to Ganassi's team, which by 2010 had merged with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt's DEI team. That year was his most successful and he stayed with Ganassi until 2018, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet in his final full season.

