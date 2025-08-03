NASCAR veteran ranks Bubba Wallace among top five favorites for the 2025 Iowa Cup race

On a NASCAR weekend where short-track pace, tire strategy, and playoff pressure converge, Bubba Wallace has found himself in esteemed company. With four races to go before the 2025 Cup Series playoffs begin, Fox Sports' veteran insider Bob Pockrass has listed Wallace among his top five picks for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.The green flag is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. ET on USA Network, with 350 laps divided across three stages (70-140-140). Ten sets of tires and a fuel window between 105–115 laps add another layer to what is expected to be a strategy-heavy race on the recently repaved 0.875-mile oval.Bob Pockrass shared his top five picks on X:Bob Pockrass @bobpockrassLINKMy Cup pick for today at Iowa: Kyle Larson ... top-5: Larson, Wallace, Elliott, Hamlin, Blaney ... long-shot Busch ET3-USA-Prerace3:35-USA-Cup green, stages 70-140-140, 10 sets, fuel 105-115Bubba Wallace's inclusion among pre-race contenders reflects his momentum. The 23XI driver is coming off the biggest win of his NASCAR Cup career at the Brickyard 400. Now, with a playoff berth secured, Iowa represents a crucial opportunity to build momentum heading into August.The Iowa Corn 350 is just the second-ever NASCAR Cup race at this fan-favorite venue, and it arrives at a pivotal juncture in the 2025 season. At the front of the grid, the battle for the Regular Season Championship is closer than it's been in years.Chase Elliott (9) races alongside teammate Kyle Larson (5) at the Daytona 500. Source: ImagnChase Elliott leads the standings with a slim four-point advantage over William Byron, while Kyle Larson sits 15 points back. All three represent Hendrick Motorsports, and are locked in a tight three-way fight for the 15-playoff-point bonus awarded to the regular-season title winner. Byron starts on the front row, just ahead of Larson at third, while Elliott qualified eighth at Iowa.Hovering just behind them is Denny Hamlin, 20 points back despite missing the Mexico City round for the birth of his son. He will start 11th. No other driver is mathematically in range to challenge for the regular-season crown.Bubba Wallace enters a NASCAR regular-season race with a win for the first time: &quot;I don't give a damn&quot;Bubba Wallace (23) during the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400. Source: GettyBubba Wallace goes into Iowa with his postseason berth secured. This is the first such instance, as his two previous NASCAR Cup wins came during playoffs. With 143 stage points this season and steady speed across intermediates and short tracks, the No. 23 Toyota has shown versatility but has never won in the regular season before.Wallace has top 10s across NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races at Iowa, and finished 16th here last year in the Cup car. This weekend's starting position (15th) isn't ideal, but his current mindset could translate into a strong run.&quot;I don't give a damn, Bob. It's nice to have that mentality... I feel good man. It's a spot that I've never been in so I can't truly elaborate on it, but yeah, you go out, and you push yourself in different areas on the racetrack and try different things,&quot; he said in the pre race press conference.Iowa's repaved surface means grip will change over long runs. Tire falloff and clean air could be more valuable than pure track position. With long green-flag stretches expected, recent short-track trends show fewer cautions. This could come down to strategy, tire conservation, and who adapts fastest.For Wallace, a second win would redefine his 2025 NASCAR season. For Elliott, Larson, and Byron, this race is about padding the points lead before the playoffs begin. And for the rest, especially those just below the line, the countdown to the playoffs has never felt more urgent.