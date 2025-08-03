Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Iowa Speedway track on Sunday, August 3, as the action will continue at the 0.875-mile short track this weekend.In Saturday’s (August 2) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Iowa Speedway predicts cloudy skies, a high temperature of 77 degrees, and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Iowa Corn 350.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Iowa Corn 350Track: Iowa SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Iowa SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 23rd race of the season:Sunday, August 3, 2025Garage open12:30 p.m. ET – 11 p.m. ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity3:30 p.m. ET: Iowa Corn 350 (350 laps &amp; 306.25 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Newton, Iowa, will be broadcast on USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Iowa Corn 350: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:#19 - Chase Briscoe#24 - William Byron#5 - Kyle Larson#2 - Austin Cindric#6 - Brad Keselowski#12 - Ryan Blaney#77 - Carson Hocevar#9 - Chase Elliott#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#7 - Justin Haley#11 - Denny Hamlin#21 - Josh Berry#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#48 - Alex Bowman#20 - Christopher Bell#3 - Austin Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#54 - Ty Gibbs#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#45 - Tyler Reddick#38 - Zane Smith#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#43 - Erik Jones#99 - Daniel Suárez#17 - Chris Buescher#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#4 - Noah Gragson#10 - Ty Dillon#60 - Ryan Preece#34 - Todd Gilliland#51 - Cody Ware#66 - Joey Gase (i)#8 - Kyle BuschFans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Iowa Speedway for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 live on USA Network.