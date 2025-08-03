Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 03, 2025 12:22 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Iowa Speedway track on Sunday, August 3, as the action will continue at the 0.875-mile short track this weekend.

In Saturday’s (August 2) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Iowa Speedway predicts cloudy skies, a high temperature of 77 degrees, and a seven percent chance of rain at the start of the Iowa Corn 350.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Iowa Corn 350

Track: Iowa Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Iowa Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 23rd race of the season:

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Garage open

12:30 p.m. ET – 11 p.m. ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3:30 p.m. ET: Iowa Corn 350 (350 laps & 306.25 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Newton, Iowa, will be broadcast on USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Iowa Corn 350: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #41 - Cole Custer
  20. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  21. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #1 - Ross Chastain
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #10 - Ty Dillon
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #66 - Joey Gase (i)
  37. #8 - Kyle Busch

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Iowa Speedway for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 live on USA Network.

Edited by Yash Soni
