NASCAR veteran reacts to fan’s “Toyota hating mob” comment on Denny Hamlin & Kyle Busch

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 21, 2025 20:57 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace reacted to a fan comment that addressed the fans who switched from hating Kyle Busch and Toyota to Denny Hamlin. This came following Hamlin’s 58th career victory at Dover Motor Speedway.

Hamlin won the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, marking his fourth win of the season. The driver of the #11 for Joe Gibbs Racing survived a challenging finish. Despite starting the final stint on older tires after the 56-minute red flag, Hamlin outpaced his competitors, ultimately holding off teammate Chase Briscoe in overtime to take the checkered flag.

The race took place in steamy summer conditions, and it ended in high drama. Hamlin was in the lead when rain began to fall following a late incident involving Ross Chastain. During the restart after the rain delay, a multi-car crash changed the order, but Hamlin stayed under control, holding off aggressive charges.

As Wallace wrote about how people not liking Hamlin is what drives him, a fan responded:

"It’s funny how fast the Toyota hating mob switched from KB to Denny. The mob had to have someone to hate on and Denny fully embraced it. It’s awesome."
To which Kenny Wallace reacted:

"True"
Denny Hamlin’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of the most fruitful seasons in recent years, highlighted by his rise to 58 career Cup wins, just two wins away from breaking into NASCAR’s overall top 10 list.

Last year, Hamlin remained loyal to the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and capitalized on his renewed commitment by winning at Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and Dover. He has the most wins in the Cup Series so far this year.

NASCAR Insider hails Denny Hamlin's Dover win as a "masterclass"

Denny Hamlin’s victory at Dover was widely praised as a “masterclass performance” by NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, who highlighted the veteran's remarkable composure and strategic adaptability under pressure.

Despite not having the fastest car—especially on older tires and with multiple aggressive contenders like teammate Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott pressing him—Hamlin consistently executed flawless restarts and made key adjustments to his tactics on the fly.

"I think this was a masterclass performance by Denny Hamlin. You've got older tires. You've got a couple drivers around who are very aggressive in these situations first with Christopher Bell. You've got Kyle Larson in the mix who's been fast all day but hasn't had track position. You have a Chase Elliott there. Like I don't think Denny had the fastest car," Bianchi claimed. [5:35]
Bianchi further noted that Hamlin is not just a natural talent but “a student of the game”, consistently putting in the preparation and effort that sets him apart from his peers.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
