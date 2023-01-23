NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton humbled by Hall of Fame induction

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last week introduced another name into the history books of the sport as Vice Chairman Mike Helton received his induction last Friday. Helton, who stepped up to the task of stepping into Bill France Jr.'s shoes in 2000, became the third president in NASCAR's history.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony saw the 69-year-old businessman from Bristol, Virginia receive the 2023 Landmark Award presented to him by popular presenter Kim Coon.

Helton spoke about how he looks back at his contributions in the sport as he was greeted on stage with a standing ovation from the crowd.

"I've always been better at celebrating all of the other people's accomplishments and contributions to NASCAR so this is a bit humbling for me, but it's much appreciated and it's been overwhelming and I'm not too sure that I've got my head wrapped around it completely yet, but it's special, this hall is special," he said.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Mike Helton will be honored tonight with the Landmark award. Mike Helton will be honored tonight with the Landmark award. https://t.co/VmqPxoutcu

Helton also touched upon the history of the sport and how stock car racing's heritage has played a vital role in shaping what the sport is today.

"This evening is an example of how special our history, our heritage and our future is built and it's been over the moon for me," he added.

NASCAR Vice President elaborates on his role in the history of the sport

After winning the 2023 Landmark Award at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last Friday, Mike Helton was seen being appreciative of the sport that he has served for over 2 decades. He elaborated on how the 75th anniversary and season of stock car racing was a huge milestone for NASCAR and hopes for the 150th celebrations to be as grand.

The 69-year-old further spoke about how he views his contributions to the world of stock car racing, and said:

"Running the back roads in the Appalachia, part of Southwest Virginia you had to be a NASCAR fan to start with and they built the Bristol (Motor Speedway) track and that hooked. I'm the luckiest fan in our history and, but to stand here tonight and listen to the stories, that's what the sport is all about," he said.

Helton said is looking forward to the 150th anniversary celebration of the sport.

It's a family of people throughout 75 years that have built this sport and the 150 year celebration is going to be as unique and as interesting as tonight's."

The Busch Light Clash marks the start of the 2023 Cup Series season, with the event going live from the LA Coliseum on February 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes