NASCAR WAGs share heartfelt messages over Ryan Blaney and wife Gianna’s pregnancy reveal

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, recently shared some major news with their fans. The couple shared a joint Instagram post revealing that Tulio is pregnant with their first child.

Blaney and Tulio met over half a decade ago in 2018 and began their journey together in 2020. Fast-forwarding three years, the couple got engaged during the off-season break in December 2023. Following the same, they exchanged vows exactly one year later in a private wedding at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

In the latest post, Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, donned matching white outfits. The couple sat on the ground, with flowers and a teddy bear in the background. They also had ultrasound images of the baby lying in front of them.

Following the special moment, Gianna Tulio wrote a heartwarming caption:

"Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!🧸🤍"

Multiple partners of NASCAR drivers, including Amy Earnhardt and Taylor Nemechek, commented on the post, congratulating the couple on the news. However, Ryan Blaney and his wife haven't revealed the gender of their baby yet.

"I’m so exited for you two gorgeous people! I wanna babysit!" wrote Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Amy Earnhardt's congratulated the couple (Source: @giannatulio on Instagram)

"AHHHH yayy!!!! congratulations!!🥹💘" wrote Taylor Nemechek, who is married to Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek.

"Congratulations you guys! So excited for you🩷🩵 and these photos are gorgeous 👏🏻" wrote Haley Dillon, wife of Ty Dillion.

Taylor Nemechek and Haley Dillon's wishes for the couple (Source: @gianatulio on Instagram)

"Yesssss so happy for you both!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍" read Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish's comment.

Jordan Fish congratulated the couple (Source: @giannatulio via Instagram)

The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver is set to compete in the Challenge Round 2-Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course on July 6, 2025. TNT Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 75-mile event live at 2 pm ET.

"Everyone asks, 'Does it feel different now that you’re married?'" Ryan Blaney got candid about the most asked question after his marriage

Earlier this year, in February 2025, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, were featured in an interview with NASCAR reporter Justin Schuoler. During the interaction, the couple opened up about the most asked question after they tied the knot.

Following the same, the journalist questioned the former Hooters model about her learnings from her wedding. Tulio hilariously replied:

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month...Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. But I always felt secure." [00:09 onwards]

Furthermore, in the interview, Ryan Blaney addressed his most asked question and stated:

"Everyone asks, 'Does it feel different now that you’re married?' Well, yes and no. We already live together...but it does feel different. You have your significant other. We’re in this, for sure. There’s a lot that is the same, but in the back of your head, it is different because this is for sure your first forever. I didn’t think it would feel much different, but it definitely does in that regard."

After his sixth DNF of the season at EchoPark Speedway, Ryan Blaney ranks seventh in the Cup Series points table with 504 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured one win, eight top-ten finishes, and seven top-five finishes with one pole position in 18 starts.

