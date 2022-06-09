"It’s usually better to kind of let things die down" - NASCAR will have talks with Denny Hamlin or Chase Elliott over Ross Chastain incidents if required

Ross Chastain wrecked Denny Hamlin and spun-out Chase Elliott in separate incidents in last Sunday’s inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Both Hamlin and Elliott made an effort to take revenge in the laps that followed, with Hamlin repeatedly blocking Chastain. Elliott made contact with Chastain’s No.1 Chevrolet at one point.

Despite giving repeated warnings to their teams, NASCAR officials didn’t take actions on the incidents during the race because officials claimed that they didn’t see a blatant takeout.

During a recent interview on The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NASCAR’s senior vice president Scott Miller addressed Hamlin and Elliott’s issue with Chastain. He said that NASCAR may leave it in the drivers’ hands but will continue to monitor the situation and step in if required.

He said:

“We haven’t spoken to any of the parties. It’s usually better to kind of let things die down and speak to them before we hit the track again, rather than do it at the racetrack. We’ll do that if it’s absolutely necessary. In this situation, where there was no blatant takeout and retaliation, best to let them calm down a bit and then have a word with them later.”

He continued:

“We don’t like to see things like that, but there’s a certain amount of we kind of have to let them handle it on their own somewhat. What we saw, while we were annoyed by it, there was no real contact. They tried to make life miserable for Ross. We all witnessed that, but at least we didn’t see a blatant takeout or anything like that.”

Denny Hamlin was not satisfied with Ross Chastain’s remorse at World Wide Technology Raceway

Coca-Cola 600 winner Denny Hamlin was not satisfied with Ross Chastain even after he accepted the blame for terrible driving throughout the day.

Hamlin said that it’s good that Chastain took responsibility for his on-track run-ins with other drivers, but that it ruined his day and from there he couldn’t gain his momentum. The No.11 Toyota driver had his fifth DNF of the season last Sunday.

Hamlin said:

“I mean, it’s good he takes responsibility. But, you know, ultimately, it ruined our day. I think we were kind of racing hard there for a while with him on the inside, and he tried to keep sliding up in front of us and wasn’t able to because I wasn’t willing to just back off and let him slide up in front. It didn’t take long after he tucked in behind us that he wrecked us.”

Catch Denny Hamlin and other drivers this weekend at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

