NASCAR winner Kyle Larson described the "really cool" moment he received the championship ring from Jim France

Two years ago, while driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. The 30-year-old completed the 312-lap race in a little over three hours.

Larson, the 2021 season’s most dominant driver who started the race from pole, won his 10th win of the season. He led a total of 107 laps en route to winning, beating Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott to win the championship.

Winning a race or championship is always a huge achievement, but the defining moment for Larson was when he received the NASCAR Championship Ring from NASCAR’s chief executive Jim France during a post-race celebration at The Barn in 2021.

Speaking about when Larson was presented with his championship ring, he said:

“That was cool. That was really cool. We were just at the barn before I came in here, and that place is rocking right now. Yeah, that was neat to get the championship ring presented to me.”

He continued:

“I didn’t know that was something that happened right after the race. I thought that was something you got presented time during the week of the banquet. Really cool to go there and see a lot of the folks from NASCAR and get to share a cocktail here with them and get presented an awesome shiny ring.”

Larson was awarded the ring upon becoming the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to reach double-digit wins and break the 36-race season lap record set by Jeff Gordon. He then swooped his way to his first Cup Championship by becoming the second driver to win five of ten playoff races.

Kyle Larson will hope to win his second Cup Series Championship in the 2023 season

Just a month remains to kick off the 75th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023. Kyle Larson and his #5 Hendrick Motorsports team are preparing hard for the season-opening Daytona 500 and will look to win their second championship this season.

Racecar Graveyard @RacecarGrveyard 2021 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrickcars.com Cup Series Champion RCCA Elite Signed with HMS COA. #25 of 600 released. Still can't get over the massive roof logo. 2021 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrickcars.com Cup Series Champion RCCA Elite Signed with HMS COA. #25 of 600 released. Still can't get over the massive roof logo. https://t.co/feVDCClQ72

However, before that, Larson will compete in the second edition of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th, 2023. Last year, he secured the P5 spot on the quarter-mile track, built inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Watch Kyle Larson in action during the 2023 Cup Series in the preseason Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Poll : 0 votes