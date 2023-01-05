NASCAR world pays tributes to rally legend Ken Block after his untimely death

Motorsports fraternities from all over the world have been mourning the loss of rally superstar Ken Block, with the NASCAR fraternity being no different. Ever since news broke about Block's demise during a snowmobiling incident in Utah, people from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay their respects to the 55-year-old.

The best driver that lived Rest in Peace #KenBlock

Ken Block was one of the most influential figures to come out of American motorsports and left a lasting impression on young aspiring drivers from around the globe. The NASCAR community was quick to pour in with their condolences to the Block family.

Here are some of the most notable mentions of the Hoonigan driver from the stock car racing fraternity:

"A toast to you @kblock43. Nothing but love from the @MonsterEnergy family."

"Rip. Such a legend. Saw him drive one time in Vegas and he had every drivers respect. #Godspeed"

Such a legend. Saw him drive one time in Vegas and he had every drivers respect.

"Ken Block, such a legend! Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!! RIP #gymkhana"

Ken Block, such a legend! Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!! RIP #gymkhana

"Rip Ken Block. Sad for his family and friends"

Rip Ken Block. Sad for his family and friends

"Prayers for @kblock43’s family. He was a pioneer in motorsports and brought a vision to do things behind the wheel that no one else had ever accomplished of even thought of before."

Prayers for @kblock43's family. He was a pioneer in motorsports and brought a vision to do things behind the wheel that no one else had ever accomplished of even thought of before.

"Met Ken Block one time and was able to do a video shoot with him and was absolutely blown away at how nice he was and the car control he had. RIP…"

Met Ken Block one time and was able to do a video shoot with him and was absolutely blown away at how nice he was and the car control he had. RIP…

"The racing world and beyond shows love and appreciation for the life and legacy of Ken Block."

The racing world and beyond shows love and appreciation for the life and legacy of Ken Block.

Ken Block's demise comes as a huge loss to the motorsports community all over the world, most notably for his exploits in rally racing as well as his showcase of precision driving in the famous Gymkhana series for Hoonigan.

NASCAR not the only racing fraternity as F1 stars also mourn Ken Block's demise

Along with the NASCAR fraternity, several other racing series from around the world paid their respects to the late Ken Block's legacy after news of his death broke out earlier this week.

Here are some of the most notable mentions of the late driver from current and former F1 stars:

"Rest in peace Ken Block a true legend of the sport, all my thoughts with his family and friends!"

Rest in peace Ken Block a true legend of the sport, all my thoughts with his family and friends!

"In shock at the passing of Ken Block. Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man. Sending love & hugs to the Block family."

Jenson Button



Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.



Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man.



In shock at the passing of Ken Block. Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man. Sending love & hugs to the Block family #ripKen.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is all set to kick off the 2023 Cup Series season with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum on February 5th, 2023.

