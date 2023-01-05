"I lost my best friend" - Ken Block's daughter speaks for the first time after father's death

As motorsport and car communities around the world mourned the untimely demise of rally superstar Ken Block, the 55-year-old's family publicly spoke about his death for the first time since Monday, when the incident happened. The Long Beach, California native was seen on a snowmobile with a group in Utah on his social media page before it overturned and landed on top of Block on a steep hill.

Lia Block, the eldest of Ken Block's three daughters with spouse Lucy, was one of the first to break her silence after the incident. Block, who also owes a large part of his global recognition to the popular Gymkhana videos, was also seen with his daughter on the Hoonigan show Hoonicorn vs The World. Lia referred to her father as her best friend in a post on Instagram and said:

"Yesterday I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend, he was truly my whole world and the only person I ever looked up to no matter what I did, he was always there to support me. I can't believe how fast he was taken from all of us."

Like Ken Block, Lia Block also followed in her father's footsteps into the world of motorsports, while also sharing a passion for cars. She was also seen on her father's Instagram account on the same day the unfortunate incident occurred, sharing their love for a newly furbished Audi Quattro road car. Lia further elaborated on her father's role in her life and said:

"He always did what he loved no matter what, right up to the last second, and always was there for me and my siblings and my mom whenever we did what we loved. He was one of the most amazing people in the world, not to mention the best dad I could have ever asked for. I will strive every single day to make you proud. I love you to the moon and back kenny boi. ❤️ #kb43ver"

It is safe to say that Ken Block has been the reason behind one of the most popular automotive movies in the form of his Gymkhana series with Hoonigan, and has introduced motorsport to a whole new audience throughout his life.

Jay Leno pays tribute to Ken Block

Former television host and comedian Jay Leno was one of the many notable people to pay his respects after news of the demise of Ken Block broke out. Leno, who himself is an avid car and motorsport enthusiast, hosts his own automotive show on YouTube under the monicker Jay Leno's Garage.

The 72-year-old paid his respects to Block on Instagram and wrote:

"I was fortunate enough to work with Ken Block on Jay Leno's Garage doing what he loved to do - hooning around and having fun. But in between takes we had a chance to discuss his life and how family always came first. He will be sorely missed by all."

Beyond his automotive exploits, Block was also a successful entrepreneur, having founded DC Shoes, a sneaker company, in 1994.

