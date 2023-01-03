Who founded DC shoes? Ken Block net worth explored in wake of rally driver's death at 55

Well-known rally driver Ken Block, one of the founders of DC Shoes, passed away on Monday, January 2, at the age of 55. He was met with a snowmobile accident in Woodland, Utah, which led to his death.

Actor and internet personality Harley Morenstein paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote that he was introduced to Block after joining Gymkhana. He stated that Block was very helpful and gave them the best advice. The post continued,

"He was such an incredible resource, mentor and all around awesome person. I'm very sad to hear of his passing and we are sending his family and friends healing hugs and comforting prayers."

Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their three children.

Ken Block's net worth was estimated to be around $200 million

Although Ken Block was popular for being an expert rally driver for the Hoonigan Racing Division, he was the co-founder of footwear company DC Shoes alongside Damon Way, Danny Way, Clayton Blehm, Colin McKay, and Rob Dyrdek.

The company was purchased by Quicksilver for $87 million and was later rebranded. DC Shoes was established in 2010 to assist Block in participating in the World Championships.

Ken Block earned a lot from his successful career as a rally driver (Image via Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

Hot Cars reported that Block's successful career in the world of car racing alongside fashion companies and social media helped him accumulate a lot of wealth. After DC Shoes was formed, it earned around $1.5 million in profits and began earning $100 million every year.

Ken also formed Hoonigan Industries, which has a huge sports gear and accessories collection. He also started a rally team called Hoonigan Racing Division in 2010. However, the team's name was later changed to Hoonigan Media Machine.

Block was featured in a few video games like Colin McRae: Dirt 2, Dirt 3, Dirt: Showdown, Need for Speed, Forza, Forza Horizon 3, Forza Motorsport 7, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, and CSR Racing 2. His Gymkhana videos on YouTube were also the reason behind his increasing earnings every year.

Ken Block's career in brief

Born on November 21, 1967, Ken Block made his debut with the Vermont SportsCar team in 2005. He then participated in the Rally American National Championship in 2006 and 2008 and grabbed the second position in both years.

The co-founder of DC Shoes also participated in other action sports events like skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross. He was also featured on the Discovery Channel show Stunt Junkies in 2006 and performed many stunts throughout his career.

He was also the co-founder of Gymkhana Grid in 2010. In 2014, he emerged as the winner at an all-wheel-drive event. Once, his Ford Fiesta appeared in one of his Gymkhana videos, which led to the video receiving more than seven million views. The car was featured again in another video in July 2012 that received around five million views.

