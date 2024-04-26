NASCAR Wurth 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Dover Motor Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling GEICO 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover, Delaware, for another thriller, the Wurth 400.
The 11th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Dover Motor Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the one-mile-long track.
Live action of the Wurth 400 race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. ET.
What is the Wurth 400 prize money for 2024?
All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend at Dover.
In 2024, the Cup Series race in Dover boasts a prize pool of $7,992,801, while the Xfinity Series race will reward the winner with $1,420,381.
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Dover across the Cup and Xfinity Series:
“Purses for Dover, includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund and for Cup, payouts to charter teams on per-race basis and for historical performance (past three years, championships, etc): Cup: $7,992,801 Xfinity: $1,420,381”
Wurth 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Dover Motor Speedway?
According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the “Monster Mile” race is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.
As per this assumption, the 2024 Wurth 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,992,801, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000 to $700,000.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:20 a.m. ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 11th race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.
List of Wurth 400 winners
- 1969: Richard Petty
- 1970: Richard Petty
- 1971: Bobby Allison
- 1972: Bobby Allison
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: Cale Yarborough
- 1975: David Pearson
- 1976: Benny Parsons
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1978: David Pearson
- 1979: Neil Bonnett
- 1980: Bobby Allison
- 1981: Jody Ridley
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1983: Bobby Allison
- 1984: Richard Petty
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1987: Davey Allison
- 1988: Bill Elliott
- 1989: Dale Earnhardt
- 1990: Derrike Cope
- 1991: Ken Schrader
- 1992: Harry Gant
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Rusty Wallace
- 1995: Kyle Petty
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Ricky Rudd
- 1998: Dale Jarrett
- 1999: Bobby Labonte
- 2000: Tony Stewart
- 2001: Jeff Gordon
- 2002: Jimmie Johnson
- 2003: Ryan Newman
- 2004: Mark Martin
- 2005: Greg Biffle
- 2006: Matt Kenseth
- 2007: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Jimmie Johnson
- 2010: Kyle Busch
- 2011*: Matt Kenseth
- 2012: Jimmie Johnson
- 2013: Tony Stewart
- 2014: Jimmie Johnson
- 2015: Jimmie Johnson
- 2016: Matt Kenseth
- 2017: Jimmie Johnson
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2021: Alex Bowman
- 2022: Chase Elliott
- 2023: Martin Truex Jr.