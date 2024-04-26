NASCAR Wurth 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Dover Motor Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling GEICO 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover, Delaware, for another thriller, the Wurth 400.

The 11th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Dover Motor Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the one-mile-long track.

Live action of the Wurth 400 race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the Wurth 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend at Dover.

In 2024, the Cup Series race in Dover boasts a prize pool of $7,992,801, while the Xfinity Series race will reward the winner with $1,420,381.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Dover across the Cup and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for Dover, includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund and for Cup, payouts to charter teams on per-race basis and for historical performance (past three years, championships, etc): Cup: $7,992,801 Xfinity: $1,420,381”

Wurth 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Dover Motor Speedway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the “Monster Mile” race is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Wurth 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,992,801, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000 to $700,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:20 a.m. ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 11th race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

List of Wurth 400 winners

1969: Richard Petty 1970: Richard Petty 1971: Bobby Allison 1972: Bobby Allison 1973: David Pearson 1974: Cale Yarborough 1975: David Pearson 1976: Benny Parsons 1977: Cale Yarborough 1978: David Pearson 1979: Neil Bonnett 1980: Bobby Allison 1981: Jody Ridley 1982: Bobby Allison 1983: Bobby Allison 1984: Richard Petty 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Geoffrey Bodine 1987: Davey Allison 1988: Bill Elliott 1989: Dale Earnhardt 1990: Derrike Cope 1991: Ken Schrader 1992: Harry Gant 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Rusty Wallace 1995: Kyle Petty 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Ricky Rudd 1998: Dale Jarrett 1999: Bobby Labonte 2000: Tony Stewart 2001: Jeff Gordon 2002: Jimmie Johnson 2003: Ryan Newman 2004: Mark Martin 2005: Greg Biffle 2006: Matt Kenseth 2007: Martin Truex Jr. 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Jimmie Johnson 2010: Kyle Busch 2011*: Matt Kenseth 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Tony Stewart 2014: Jimmie Johnson 2015: Jimmie Johnson 2016: Matt Kenseth 2017: Jimmie Johnson 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: Alex Bowman 2022: Chase Elliott 2023: Martin Truex Jr.