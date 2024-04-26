NASCAR Wurth 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Dover Motor Speedway in 2024?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2024 19:13 IST
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway.

After a thrilling GEICO 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover, Delaware, for another thriller, the Wurth 400.

The 11th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Dover Motor Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the one-mile-long track.

Live action of the Wurth 400 race can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the Wurth 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend at Dover.

In 2024, the Cup Series race in Dover boasts a prize pool of $7,992,801, while the Xfinity Series race will reward the winner with $1,420,381.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Dover across the Cup and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for Dover, includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund and for Cup, payouts to charter teams on per-race basis and for historical performance (past three years, championships, etc): Cup: $7,992,801 Xfinity: $1,420,381”

Wurth 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Dover Motor Speedway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the “Monster Mile” race is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Wurth 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,992,801, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000 to $700,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:20 a.m. ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 11th race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

List of Wurth 400 winners

  1. 1969: Richard Petty
  2. 1970: Richard Petty
  3. 1971: Bobby Allison
  4. 1972: Bobby Allison
  5. 1973: David Pearson
  6. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  7. 1975: David Pearson
  8. 1976: Benny Parsons
  9. 1977: Cale Yarborough
  10. 1978: David Pearson
  11. 1979: Neil Bonnett
  12. 1980: Bobby Allison
  13. 1981: Jody Ridley
  14. 1982: Bobby Allison
  15. 1983: Bobby Allison
  16. 1984: Richard Petty
  17. 1985: Bill Elliott
  18. 1986: Geoffrey Bodine
  19. 1987: Davey Allison
  20. 1988: Bill Elliott
  21. 1989: Dale Earnhardt
  22. 1990: Derrike Cope
  23. 1991: Ken Schrader
  24. 1992: Harry Gant
  25. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  26. 1994: Rusty Wallace
  27. 1995: Kyle Petty
  28. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  29. 1997: Ricky Rudd
  30. 1998: Dale Jarrett
  31. 1999: Bobby Labonte
  32. 2000: Tony Stewart
  33. 2001: Jeff Gordon
  34. 2002: Jimmie Johnson
  35. 2003: Ryan Newman
  36. 2004: Mark Martin
  37. 2005: Greg Biffle
  38. 2006: Matt Kenseth
  39. 2007: Martin Truex Jr.
  40. 2008: Kyle Busch
  41. 2009: Jimmie Johnson
  42. 2010: Kyle Busch
  43. 2011*: Matt Kenseth
  44. 2012: Jimmie Johnson
  45. 2013: Tony Stewart
  46. 2014: Jimmie Johnson
  47. 2015: Jimmie Johnson
  48. 2016: Matt Kenseth
  49. 2017: Jimmie Johnson
  50. 2018: Kevin Harvick
  51. 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
  52. 2020: Denny Hamlin
  53. 2021: Alex Bowman
  54. 2022: Chase Elliott
  55. 2023: Martin Truex Jr.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?