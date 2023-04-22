NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300: Timings, where to watch and more explored

NASCAR Xfinity teams will be back on track Saturday (April 22), at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300. The famed oval will host the Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA races over the weekend.

Here is the schedule for all the sessions on Saturday:

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Series

1 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 a.m. – Noon — Cup qualifying

12:30 p.m. — ARCA race

4 p.m. — Xfinity race

The qualifying session for the Ag-Pro 300 was won by Austin Hill on Friday. The green flag for the 300-mile (113 laps) Xfinity race is set to drop at 4:00 pm EST.

Here are the timings for all the time zones:

Time Zone Start time EST 4:00 PM CST 3:00 PM MST 2:00 PM PST 1:00 PM GMT 8:00 PM

The weather forecast predicts sunny skies, a high of 71 degrees, and no chance of rain for the Xfinity Race.

Catch the 113-lap Ag-Pro 300 live on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

What to expect in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway?

After visiting the half-mile paperclip oval in Martinsville, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to one of the longest ovals ever built. The 2.66-mile tri-oval is one of the most feared tracks on the Xfinity calendar.

With high speeds, the draft at the Superspeedway has famously been known as an equalizer for decades. This allows slower drivers in the back to hold on to the faster cars and keep pace with the leaders.

With the entire grid bunched up, the track is also infamous for its last-lap wrecks, which usually end up in multi-car pile-ups. This also results in surprise winners taking the checkered flag as the victory contenders get taken out in the wrecks.

Noah Gragson emerged as the victor in the previous year's race at Talladega. Jeffrey Earnhardt and A.J. Allmendinger finished inside the top three.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying

Austin Hill has dominated on the drafting tracks this season, driving down victory lane in Daytona and Atlanta. He continues his streak having qualified on pole for the race at Dega.

The Richard Childress Racing driver topped the sheets with a lap of 182.459 mph. His teammate Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row with a lap of 181.216 mph. Last weekend's winner, John Hunter Nemechek, starts in third. Rookie Parker Retzlaff and Jade Buford round off the top five qualifiers.

Nemechek, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry will contest for the Dash 4 Cash prize money. The highest finisher among the four drivers will take home $100,000.

