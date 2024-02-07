NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis teams up with return sponsor ahead of Phoenix Spring race

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are all set to kickoff their 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on a high note. When the 34-year-old driver begins his first-ever full-time season in the series with APR, he and #43 Chevrolet Camaro will have support from his former sponsor for a race in the 2024 Xfinity season.

The organization announced that Rolling Plains Construction will return as the primary sponsor for Ellis and #43 Chevrolet in the 2024 Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 9th.

The company, which is the largest fireproofing contractor in the nation, first sponsored Ryan Ellis in the Phoenix Spring race last year. He finished 19th in that event.

Robert Shippy, the owner of Rolling Plains Construction is excited and happy to join hands again with Ellis and APR in the upcoming season. Shippy said in a statement:

“The Rolling Plains Construction family had an amazing time sponsoring Ryan Ellis and the Alpha Prime Racing team at our home raceway in Phoenix last year. We are thrilled to announce that we are supporting them again this year! We eagerly look forward to cheering on the No.43 Chevrolet and seeing the new car wrap designed by RPC. We are confident that Ryan and the Alpha Prime Racing team will outdo themselves on the track, just like they did last year. Bring it on!”

“I’m very excited to welcome Rolling Plains Construction” – Ryan Ellis

The Torrance, California native has competed in the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Ellis managed to score his career-best finish of 11th place at Talladega Superspeedway and finished the season in 25th place in the final standings. He will look to perform much better and consistently in his first full-time Xfinity season in 2024.

Expressing his feelings about working again with Rolling Plains Construction, Ellis said:

“I’m very excited to welcome Rolling Plains Construction back to our No.43 team. Last year, we had some downtime during the Phoenix race weekend, and I was able to head out to their Phoenix location to explore and learn a bit about what they do. I’m extremely thankful to Robert Shippy, his entire family, and everyone at Rolling Plains for their support.”

Watch Ryan Ellis in action when the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.