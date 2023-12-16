NASCAR Xfinity rookie Shane van Gisbergen will race at Daytona in the ARCA Menards season opener

Shane van Gisbergen will compete in the ARCA Menards Series race opener before making his full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2024.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday morning, the Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris confirmed that the three-time Supercars champion is likely to participate in the 2024 ARCA season opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17.

In the podcast, the Trackhouse Racing President discussed the steps involved in getting van Gisbergen approved for the ARCA Daytona event and subsequently for any other track in the ARCA circuit.

“We’re in the process of getting (van Gisbergen) in the ARCA race for Daytona. There’s a (annual pre-race practice) in January and the Xfinity Series has a pretty lengthy practice, so there’s a lot of opportunities to be observed. That’ll lead to an approval for Daytona and once he’s approved at Daytona, we’ll be able to go to any track on the circuit.,” Norris said as quoted by NASCAR on NBC.

Shane van Gisbergen’s schedule is to compete in 40 races in 2024 including the full Xfinity season with Kaulig Racing while making seven Cup Series starts.

“Superspeedways is probably what I’m most anxious about” – Shane van Gisbergen on Superspeedway racing

The New Zealand-born racing driver will start the busy 2024 schedule with his Xfinity debut in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, and his Cup oval debut at Talladega Superspeedway a couple of months later.

Speaking about superspeedway racing during a Thursday media availability, Van Gisbergen said:

“Our first race, I don’t really know how to approach it or what to expect,” van Gisbergen “We get a little bit of practice so I can get a feel for the car and the cars around me at that speed, but that style of racing is so far removed from everything I’ve ever done”.

“Superspeedways is probably what I’m most anxious about, or unsure about what’s going to happen or how the cars race. That’s going to be a tough first one.”

Catch Shane van Gisbergen in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks-off at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17.