NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

The Ag-Pro 300 is the ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 20) at Talladega Superspeedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 113 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track. It will be the 33rd annual Ag-Pro 300, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. A total of 40 Xfinity entries have entered 38 spots this week at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Mason Massey, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jordan Anderson, Joey Gase, Natalie Decker, David Starr, and Josh Bilicki.

Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton has entered as the defending champion of last year’s Ag-Pro 300. Burton will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Mason Massey
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #19 - Taylor Gray
  17. #20 - Ryan Truex
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #36 - Natalie Decker
  27. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #66 - David Starr
  36. #81 - Chandler Smith
  37. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  38. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 20 at 4 pm ET.

