NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

The Ag-Pro 300 is the ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 20) at Talladega Superspeedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Expand Tweet

Saturday’s event will be contested over 113 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track. It will be the 33rd annual Ag-Pro 300, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. A total of 40 Xfinity entries have entered 38 spots this week at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Mason Massey, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jordan Anderson, Joey Gase, Natalie Decker, David Starr, and Josh Bilicki.

Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton has entered as the defending champion of last year’s Ag-Pro 300. Burton will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Mason Massey #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Jordan Anderson #35 - Joey Gase #36 - Natalie Decker #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Caesar Bacarella #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #66 - David Starr #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 20 at 4 pm ET.

Poll : Will Jeb Burton Defend his Ag-Pro 300 title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback