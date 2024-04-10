NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Dude Wipes 250.

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is the eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (Apr. 13) at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track. It will be the 20th annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday's Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. A total of 38 Xfinity entries have entered this week at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, David Starr, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Matt DiBenedetto, Chad Finchum and Josh Bilicki.

Joe Gibbs Racing and John Hunter Nemechek have entered as the defending champions of last year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #4 - Dawson Cram (R) #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Patrick Emerling #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye (i) #11 - Josh Williams #14 - David Starr #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray (i) #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim (i) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #66 - Chad Finchum #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Apr. 13 at 1:30 pm ET.

