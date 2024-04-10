NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Dude Wipes 250.

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is the eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (Apr. 13) at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track. It will be the 20th annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday's Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. A total of 38 Xfinity entries have entered this week at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, David Starr, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Corey Heim, Joey Gase, Matt DiBenedetto, Chad Finchum and Josh Bilicki.

Joe Gibbs Racing and John Hunter Nemechek have entered as the defending champions of last year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #4 - Dawson Cram (R)
  5. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  6. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  7. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye (i)
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #14 - David Starr
  14. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray (i)
  18. #20 - Ryan Truex
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Corey Heim (i)
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #66 - Chad Finchum
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Apr. 13 at 1:30 pm ET.

