NASCAR Xfinity Series: Conor Daly to compete at his home track in Indianapolis Motor Speedway

IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly is all set to make his return to the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing next weekend at Pennzoil 150 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Tuesday morning, Alpha Prime Racing announced that Daly will drive the #44 Chevrolet Camaro for the team's third full-time entry on Saturday, August 12, 2023. It will be his second start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sharing the news to Twitter on Tuesday, Alpha Prime Racing wrote:

“Say hello to a new face! @AANAdjusters and @GilreathFarmsTN return to the No. 44 at @IMS next weekend with @ConorDaly22 behind the wheel!”

Alpha Prime Racing @TeamAlphaPrime



@AANAdjusters and @GilreathFarmsTN return to the No. 44 at @IMS next weekend with @ConorDaly22 behind the wheel!



#Pennzoil150 | #HighlandCattle pic.twitter.com/NP00t0bHGU Say hello to a new face! 📸@AANAdjusters and @GilreathFarmsTN return to the No. 44 at @IMS next weekend with @ConorDaly22 behind the wheel!

Gilreath Farms and AAN Adjusters, long-time sponsors of the Alpha Prime Racing will return to the team as co-primary sponsors of Daly’s ride at IMS Road Course.

Conor Daly has tried his hands in different forms of motorsports including both the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. He has made a couple of starts across NASCAR’s top-three tier series. He made his Xfinity debut in 2018 at Road America where he finished in 31st place driving the #6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang.

The 31-year-old Indiana born driver will be the sixth driver to drive the #44 entry for Alpha Prime Racing in 2023, joining Ryan Ellis, Sage Karam, Leland Honeyman, Rajah Caruth, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and several others.

“Will be fun to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series again” – Conor Daly

The 10-time starter of the Indianapolis 500 thanked Alpha Prime Racing on social media by sharing a post for the opportunity to race in NASCAR’s second tier series. He is excited for his return in the series after five years and will look to perform better.

On Twitter, Daly wrote:

“Really appreciate @TeamAlphaPrime giving me a chance to race at my home track @IMS on brickyard weekend. Will be fun to compete in the @NASCAR_Xfinity series again! Could still use some associate sponsors on this deal so hit us up if you want to be involved! @AANAdjusters”

Conor Daly @ConorDaly22 NEWS- Really appreciate @TeamAlphaPrime giving me a chance to race at my home track @IMS on brickyard weekend. Will be fun to compete in the @NASCAR_Xfinity series again! Could still use some associate sponsors on this deal so hit us up if you want to be involved! @AANAdjusters pic.twitter.com/ypO1ftHkn1

His most recent start in the sports came at NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where he finished at 18th place driving the #41 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports.

Catch Conor Daly in action at the IMS Road Course on Saturday, August 12. The event will air live on USA and NBC Sports.