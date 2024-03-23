NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Focused Health 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Qualifying
After a week off, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Focused Health 250 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 5 pm ET on Saturday (Mar. 23). The fifth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 3.426-mile-long road course track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 46 laps in a 157-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Focused Health 250?

In Friday’s (Mar. 22) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the pole at COTA with a lap time of 132.076 seconds and a speed of 92.946 mph. The pole marked the seventh of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career and his first since last season’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

Three-time Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row with Larson after turning in a lap of 92.650 mph.

They will be followed by Ty Gibbs, Chandler Smith, AJ Allmendinger (the defending champion of the event), Sage Karan, Sheldon Creed, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, and Sam Mayer completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Focused Health 250 are Kaz Grala and Preston Pardus.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Circuit of the Americas

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #17 - Kyle Larson
  2. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  3. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  4. #81 - Chandler Smith
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #26 - Sage Karan
  7. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  8. #00 - Cole Custer
  9. #11 - Daniel Hemric(i)
  10. #1 - Sam Mayer
  11. #21 - Austin Hill
  12. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  13. #8 - Sammy Smith
  14. #2 - Jesse Love
  15. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  16. #24 - Ed Jones
  17. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  18. #9 - Brandon Jones
  19. #98 - Riley Herbst
  20. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #07 - Daniil Kvyat
  23. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  24. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  25. #32 - Austin Green
  26. #35 - Alex Labbe
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #6 - Ty Dillon
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  31. #45 - Brad Perez
  32. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  33. #4 - Patrick Gallagher
  34. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  36. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  37. #14 - RC Enerson
  38. #43 - Ryan Ellis

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas for the Focused Health 250 on Saturday (Mar. 23) at 5 pm ET.

