NASCAR Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Nine races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Jordan Anderson Racing's Jeb Burton became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22.

Burton led the last seven laps of the race and survived a double overtime restart to grab the first checkered flag of the season. With Saturday’s victory, Burton locked up his playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved from 15th to 13th place in the driver standings with 229 points, with one win and one top-five finish.

Austin Hill, who started on the pole, finished P18 and secured 30 points. He reclaimed the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table and has a four-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek, who currently has 328 points, three wins, and three top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity points grid (17 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Herbst +59, Berry +55, Allgaier +50, Custer +42, Creed +39, Hemric +18, Kligerman +10, Mayer -10, Jones —23, RSieg -38, Moffitt -53 Xfinity points grid (17 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Herbst +59, Berry +55, Allgaier +50, Custer +42, Creed +39, Hemric +18, Kligerman +10, Mayer -10, Jones —23, RSieg -38, Moffitt -53 https://t.co/Av7G3SaEHR

Sheldon Creed, who matched his career-best finish of P2, gained 47 points and jumped from 10th to eighth place in the points table with 276 points and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Ag-Pro 300

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 328 John Hunter Nemechek - 324 Chandler Smith - 309 Riley Herbst - 296 Josh Berry - 292 Justin Allgaier - 287 Cole Custer - 279 Sheldon Creed – 276 Sammy Smith - 258 Daniel Hemric - 255 Parker Kligerman - 247 Sam Mayer – 237 Jeb Burton - 229 Brandon Jones - 224 Ryan Sieg - 209 Brett Moffitt - 194 Parker Retzlaff - 179 Anthony Alfredo - 144 Kaz Grala - 142 Jeremy Clements - 138 Kyle Sieg – 130 Ryan Truex - 130 Joe Graf Jr. - 122 Ryan Ellis - 121 Josh Williams – 120 Brennan Poole - 99 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 89 Alex Labbe - 87 Gray Gaulding - 86 Joey Gase - 78 Derek Kraus - 71 Blaine Perkins - 64 Kyle Weatherman - 63 Patrick Emerling - 53 Connor Mosack - 51 Garrett Smithley - 35 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34 Myatt Snider - 33 Caesar Bacarella - 32 CJ McLaughlin - 31 Stefan Parsons - 29 Josh Bilicki - 26 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 22 David Starr - 17 Jade Buford - 13 Brad Perez - 8 Sage Karam - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7 Dexter Stacey – 2 Dawson Cram – 2 Preston Pardus - 1

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Dover International Speedway on Saturday, April 29.

