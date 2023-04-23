NASCAR Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Nine races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Jordan Anderson Racing's Jeb Burton became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22.
Burton led the last seven laps of the race and survived a double overtime restart to grab the first checkered flag of the season. With Saturday’s victory, Burton locked up his playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved from 15th to 13th place in the driver standings with 229 points, with one win and one top-five finish.
Austin Hill, who started on the pole, finished P18 and secured 30 points. He reclaimed the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table and has a four-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek, who currently has 328 points, three wins, and three top-five finishes.
Sheldon Creed, who matched his career-best finish of P2, gained 47 points and jumped from 10th to eighth place in the points table with 276 points and two top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Ag-Pro 300
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Austin Hill - 328
- John Hunter Nemechek - 324
- Chandler Smith - 309
- Riley Herbst - 296
- Josh Berry - 292
- Justin Allgaier - 287
- Cole Custer - 279
- Sheldon Creed – 276
- Sammy Smith - 258
- Daniel Hemric - 255
- Parker Kligerman - 247
- Sam Mayer – 237
- Jeb Burton - 229
- Brandon Jones - 224
- Ryan Sieg - 209
- Brett Moffitt - 194
- Parker Retzlaff - 179
- Anthony Alfredo - 144
- Kaz Grala - 142
- Jeremy Clements - 138
- Kyle Sieg – 130
- Ryan Truex - 130
- Joe Graf Jr. - 122
- Ryan Ellis - 121
- Josh Williams – 120
- Brennan Poole - 99
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 89
- Alex Labbe - 87
- Gray Gaulding - 86
- Joey Gase - 78
- Derek Kraus - 71
- Blaine Perkins - 64
- Kyle Weatherman - 63
- Patrick Emerling - 53
- Connor Mosack - 51
- Garrett Smithley - 35
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34
- Myatt Snider - 33
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- CJ McLaughlin - 31
- Stefan Parsons - 29
- Josh Bilicki - 26
- Miguel Paludo - 24
- Parker Chase - 22
- David Starr - 17
- Jade Buford - 13
- Brad Perez - 8
- Sage Karam - 8
- Jesse Iwuji - 7
- Dexter Stacey – 2
- Dawson Cram – 2
- Preston Pardus - 1
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Dover International Speedway on Saturday, April 29.